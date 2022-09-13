Yasso Crosses $200M in Retail Sales & Claims #4 Novelty Brand Rank Nationwide

The frozen Greek yogurt brand is now the fastest growing brand in total ice cream and novelties

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yasso, the beloved frozen Greek yogurt brand, announces that it has surpassed $200M in retail sales and claimed the #4 novelty rank, following the recent release of IRI Multi Outlet data (period ending 8/21/22). With this latest milestone, the innovative, better-for-you frozen snacking brand is now the #1 fastest growing scaled brand across ice cream and novelties, and growing 5x the category.

The company credits much of its recent success to its innovation platforms, including Chocolate Dipped Bars, Sandwiches, Poppables and Mochi, complementing the brand's strong core bar business. "Yasso delivers consumers differentiated, delicious, snacking experiences that they feel good about, and has proven it has extendibility beyond just after dinner dessert occasions and into late afternoon snacking," comments CEO Craig Shiesley. "Our innovation pipeline will continue to attract incremental, new households making Yasso an incredibly valuable brand for the category and our retail customers, paired with best-in-class repeat and loyalty rates that rival top conventional brands."

On the heels of Yasso's latest milestones, the brand is on track to pass $300M in retail sales in 2023, having experienced +60% growth in the latest IRI period with its new snackable platforms contributing 9% of that growth. The company also now has the third largest national distribution footprint in the frozen novelties category, behind only Private Label and Outshine.

Yasso co-founder Drew Harrington shares, "We launched Yasso 11 years ago with a mission to fill a gap in the frozen aisle with better-for-you, superior-tasting alternatives, and the growth and evolution of the brand has been astounding." Co-Founder Amanda Klane adds, "Since day one, Yasso has been steadfast in its mission to deliver permissible indulgence and we credit much of our longevity to our consistent desire to deliver and improve consumer satisfaction. We look forward to continuing to be change agents in convenient, better-for-you snacking over the next few years."

Also unique to Yasso is its work to better its communities. The Yasso Game On! Foundation, Yasso's non-profit with a mission to inspire health and wellness in people of all ages, is embarking on its most impactful program to date. Through a partnership with PUMA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston and Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, Yasso is gifting 10,000 sneakers to the club members, which will put a brand new pair of sneakers on every single member these Clubs serve just as back to school season is underway.

Yasso is available at retailers nationwide and for online delivery on yasso.com . To find a store near you, or learn more information please visit Yasso.com and follow the brand @yasso .

About Yasso:

Kindergarten friends turned entrepreneurs, founders Drew Harrington and Amanda Klane set out on a mission to create snacks that deliver on everyday indulgence with great taste, quality ingredients and superb nutritionals. Since hitting store shelves in 2011 as the first to market frozen Greek yogurt, Yasso quickly became one of the fastest-growing novelty brands, disrupting the brand ranks of deeply entrenched competitors and attracting a loyal following of brand enthusiasts. Yasso currently offers 11 flavors of novelty stick bars, four flavors of dipped chocolate bars, three frozen Greek yogurt sandwiches, three flavors of bite-size Yasso Poppables and four Yasso Mochi, all of which can be found at grocery and club stores nationwide. Yasso Inc was named one of the Best Places to Work by Inc. and Denver Business Journal in addition to garnering a spot on Inc.'s 2022 list of the 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America. Yasso is also an active, positive contributor to the community via its Game On! Foundation which inspires health and wellness for people of all ages. To find your local retailers and to learn more about Yasso, please visit www.yasso.com and follow @yasso

