XT.COM Opens Pylon Eco Token (PETN) Trading in Main Zone

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, a leading crypto trading exchange and the world's first socially infused exchange, lists Pylon Eco Token (PETN) in its Main Zone (DeFi) platform with BUSD pairing. Users can now trade PETN/BUSD on XT.COM effortlessly and in a secure manner.

The Pylon Eco Token (PETN) is a DeFi, Governance and Deflationary token that provides the benefit of utility token and cryptocurrency. The token belongs to an open source ecosystem that ensures mass adoption for daily life activities. While using the token as cryptocurrency, the users have the privilege to use it for their regular activities too.

With this collaboration, The PETN ecosystem can equally benefit by reaching out to a global audience. The users can use the tokens for travel, e-commerce, hotel reservations, online auction, etc.

About Pylon Eco Token (PETN)

Pylon Eco Token (PETN) is a product of Pylon Fintech. PETN is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Governance and Deflationary Open Source Ecosystem based Project with the benefit of Utility Token & Cryptocurrency. Being confident in the project, We offered for the first time in the Crypto Industry Buyback of all ICO Tokens. PETN also has staking reward incentives. We plan to bring Fan Tokens, NFT, Metaverse platforms to offer a complete set of use cases through our Pylon Eco Token in the future.

People are using Pylon Eco Token (PETN) to Trade, Invest, Liquidity mining and in Pylon Ecosystem. We have plenty of ecosystems that can bring products and services together. We are using it in our daily life globally and we intend to bring mass crypto adoption in reality through our ecosystem.

From Mobile Topup & Gift Cards, Travel (Hotels/Flights) booking, E-commerce, Auction, Gaming, Crypto wallet & Exchange and Payments & Cards solution. Once the projects are fully operational, we plan to bring Ecosystem projects to the Open Source developer community while remaining maintainers of the project. At the same time, we plan to transform Pylon Fintech into Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

These diverse online businesses with open source ecosystem projects will provide significant leverage to use our tokens and make good revenue at the same time.

PETN is trading in Centralized and Decentralized Exchanges. We are available in the top five crypto wallets. It is also available in hardware wallets to hold long-term tokens in cold storage.

The Governance process decides most of our activities in the project. It also makes decentralized decisions among the token holders.

Website: https://www.pylontoken.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pylonecosystem

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com