Twitter Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Elon Musk

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced that its stockholders have approved the previously announced merger agreement for Twitter to be acquired by affiliates of Elon Musk for $54.20 per share in cash.

Based on a preliminary tabulation of the stockholder vote, approximately 98.6% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting approved the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement.

The shareholder approval satisfies the final condition precedent to the closing of the merger under the merger agreement (other than those conditions that by their nature are to be satisfied at closing). Twitter stands ready and willing to complete the merger with affiliates of Mr. Musk immediately, and in any event, no later than on September 15, 2022, the second business day following the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, which is the timeline required by the merger agreement.

As previously announced, affiliates of Mr. Musk have delivered notices purporting to terminate the merger agreement. Twitter continues to believe that Mr. Musk's purported termination of the merger agreement is invalid and without merit, and that the Musk parties continue to be bound by the merger agreement and obligated to complete the merger on the agreed terms and conditions. Twitter has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery to compel Mr. Musk to complete the acquisition, and Twitter remains committed to doing so on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk.

The final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after certification by Twitter's inspector of elections.

