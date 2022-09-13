Lumentum Thought Leaders to Present Innovative Solutions to the Optical Communications Industry at ECOC 2022

Lumentum Thought Leaders to Present Innovative Solutions to the Optical Communications Industry at ECOC 2022

Addressing topics on high-speed optical transmission to diversity and inclusion in the workplace

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced that several of its thought leaders are slated to present on a wide range of topics, including highly innovative solutions for current and future optical network applications and creating diversity, including, and belonging within the workplace, at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Basel, Switzerland, from September 18 – 22, 2022.

Workshops and Papers



Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 4:35 pm - 4:45 pm CET

David Lewis , Lumentum Technologist, Optical Communications "Tunable optics for front-haul networks" – Moving from optical components in RAN to optical components for RAN Workshop from, Lumentum Technologist, Optical Communications

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 10:45 am – 12:30 pm CET

Speaker: Janet Wong , Lumentum Independent Board Director and Panel Chair: Grace Lee , Lumentum Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Workshop Organizer: Selina Farwell , Ph. D., Lumentum Sr. Principal Chip Engineer, Transmission



"Diversity in action: creating a diverse and inclusive workplace, a place for all to belong" – Special Workshop

fromSpeaker:, Lumentum Independent Board Director and Panel Chair:, Lumentum Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, Workshop Organizer:, Ph. D., Lumentum Sr. Principal Chip Engineer, Transmission

"High Power, Circular Beam CW DFB Laser using BEX Layer" – Paper

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm CET

Shoko Yokokawa , Lumentum Senior Engineer, Laser Semiconductor





"Silicon Photonics IQ Modulator Targeted for 800ZR Data Center Interconnection" – Paper

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm CET

Jian Wang , Lumentum Principal Design Engineer, Telecom





"420 Gbps PAM8 Operation Using 93 GHz Bandwidth Lumped-Electrode Type EA-DFB Laser at 50°C beyond 400 Gbps/lane" – Paper

Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 8:30 – 10:15 am CET

Hideaki Asakura , Lumentum Specialist, R&D Device, Datacom





"Superior Lowest TDECQ (3.3 dB at 106 Gbps, 4.4 dB at 112 Gbps) under PAM-4 Operation at up to 85°C with High Extinction Ratio (4 dB) in 1.3 µm Uncooled Directly Modulated InGaAlAs MQW-BH Lasers" – Paper

Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 8:30 – 10:15 am CET

Kouji Nakahara , Lumentum Senior Engineer, R&D Device, Datacom

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lumentum