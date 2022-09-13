Emerging Hispanic Leaders Get Boost from Cargill® and Rumba Meats® in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Rumba Meats is celebrating the tremendous impact of the Hispanic community and its youth as the brand surpasses $200,000 in contributions to the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Cargill® and Rumba Meats® are donating $50,000 to the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute (USHLI) to support scholarship and development opportunities for future Hispanic leaders in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. With its brand identity rooted in Hispanic culture and customs, Rumba Meats continues its commitment to recognizing this community that has long enriched the country.

Uplifting Future Hispanic Leaders and Voices

Those who observe Hispanic Heritage Month expect brands to authentically honor the rich traditions in a myriad of ways, especially food brands given their role in Hispanic culture. Furthermore, many value organizations that prioritize charitable efforts supporting youth and have a strong presence in local areas where Hispanic populations are present. Knowing these up-and-coming leaders have the power to shape – and re-shape – these communities across the country, Rumba Meats is encouraging the ongoing support of the future Hispanic leaders of America.

This year, Rumba Meats is furthering its partnership with USHLI by providing 25 scholarships of $1,000 for post-secondary education to high school seniors across the U.S. The brand will also donate proceeds from consumer purchases starting September 1 through October 31.

This fourth year marks a total donation of $200,000 in scholarships and additional funding for USHLI's Student Leadership Series program that connects students with resources, tools, and support to achieve higher education. To date, the program has reached 908,104 participants in 39 states.

"At Rumba Meats, our priority remains helping the Hispanic community celebrate and preserve their heritage through food, including empowering today's youth to become tomorrow's leaders at home, work, and in their communities," said Tammy Gonzales, Cargill's Rumba Meats marketing manager. "We are excited to see the endless positive contributions these future leaders will have on our society."

"Through scholarships and efforts such as these, our Hispanic youth can turn a pursuit of higher education into a reality," said Dr. Juan Andrade, Jr., president and co-founder of the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute. "The impact Rumba Meats has had on our students and beyond over the past several years has been tremendous. When students are given the tools and support to succeed, they are afforded the confidence to apply themselves to make their futures better, as well as the next generation's."

"I can proudly say that my Hispanic culture and community is just about anywhere and sharing in similar experiences despite our varying backgrounds makes me proud," said María Emilia Mancero, a 2022 scholarship recipient. "Our voices are our strongest tool – we use them in politics, music, and education to uplift one another and tell stories, and I want to continue using my voice which Rumba Meats is allowing me to do with this incredible opportunity."

Currently enrolled high school seniors across the country can apply for the Rumba Meats Scholarship now through Nov. 30. To learn more, including eligibility requirements, students can visit: www.ushli.org/rumba.

To learn more about how Rumba Meats is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, visit rumbameats.com/heritage-starts-here and on Facebook @RumbaMeats and Instagram @rumbameats .

About Rumba Meats

Rumba Meats, part of the Cargill family of brands, helps the Latino community celebrate their culture and preserve their heritage through food. With more than 30 different specialty beef cuts available, Rumba Meats delivers high-quality traditional variety meats and thin-sliced beef that are an integral part of Latino traditions and culture. Customers can find Rumba Meats in a variety of retail locations and for delivery nationwide. To learn more, and where to purchase Rumba Meats, visit https://rumbameats.com/ or on Facebook @RumbaMeats, and on Instagram @rumbameats.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 157 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side by side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

About the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute

Based in Chicago, USHLI is an award-winning national nonprofit, nonpartisan, tax-exempt organization. Since 1982, USHLI has registered 2.3 million new voters; published over 425 reports on Latino demographics including our biennial Almanac of Latino Politics; sponsored 40 annual national conferences, each attended by leaders from 42 states; trained over 1.1 million present and future leaders; and awarded over $1.4 million in scholarships and internships.

