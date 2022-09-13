CVS Health Appoints Dr. Jeffrey Balser to Board of Directors

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) has appointed Jeffrey R. Balser, M.D., Ph.D., to serve on the Board of Directors (the "Board") of CVS Health, effective immediately. He has also been named to the Board's Medical Affairs Committee.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

"Dr. Balser's extensive experience in a wide range of roles across health care organizations will be an invaluable asset for the Board," said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. "His deep clinical expertise and leadership of a prestigious health system gives him the insight to help support our strategy to serve consumers and meet their health needs differently."

Dr. Balser serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of Vanderbilt University Medical Center ("VUMC") and has served as its chief executive since 2009, and has also served as Dean of the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine since 2008. VUMC is one of the largest and most prominent academic medical centers in the Southeast, with seven hospitals and 170 outpatient facilities across Tennessee and in neighboring states.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to welcome Dr. Balser to CVS Health," said Roger N. Farah, Independent Chair of the Board. "This is an exciting time for the Company, and we are confident he will be a valuable addition as we continue to redefine health care."

Dr. Balser is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and serves on its governing council. He also currently serves on the boards of VUMC, Tulane University, and the Nashville Health Care Council.

"I believe CVS Health's vision for primary care and its integrated approach to care delivery will help improve the health experience in our country," Dr. Balser said. "I look forward to working with the management team and the Board to help advance the company's strategy."

Dr. Balser completed his internship with the Osler Medical Service, residency training in anesthesiology, and fellowship training in both cardiac anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. He joined the Hopkins faculty in 1995, practicing cardiac anesthesiology and ICU medicine while leading an NIH-funded research program aimed at the genomic underpinnings of cardiac rhythm disorders. He returned to Vanderbilt in 1998, was appointed chair of the Department of Anesthesiology in 2001 and became VUMC's chief research officer in 2004. In 2008/09, he was named Dean of the School of Medicine and Vice Chancellor for Health affairs with executive responsibility for Vanderbilt's medicine-related educational, research, and clinical service programs, responsibilities that continue since 2016 in his role as President and CEO.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contact

T.J. Crawford

212-457-0583

CrawfordT2@CVSHealth.com

Investor contact

Larry McGrath

800-201-0938

investorinfo@CVSHealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health