Skanska signs additional contract to expand hospital in Portland, Oregon, USA for USD 63M, about SEK 620M

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska signed a contract amendment with Oregon Health & Science University for its Hospital Expansion Project in Portland, Oregon, USA. The contract amendment is worth USD 63M, about SEK 620M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.

The contract includes early site and foundation work and long lead equipment procurement. Construction is underway and completion for work under the amendment is scheduled for the end of June 2023. Work on the OHSU Hospital Expansion Project began in April 2022, and substantial completion is scheduled for 2026.

