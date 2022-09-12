Penn Mutual Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Employees cite culture, leadership, flexible work environment as key advantages

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® on its first submission for consideration. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Penn Mutual. This year, 93% of Penn Mutual employees said it's a great place to work – 36 points higher than the average U.S.-based company.

Employees shared insight that Penn Mutual's healthy culture demonstrates a strong commitment to its values of care, respect and belonging. They commented that recent decisions to transition indefinitely to a flexible work approach are empowering people to do their best work, while enabling greater productivity and wellbeing. And employees cited that throughout this transition, leadership remains supportive, accessible and provides recognition for great work.

"This certification is meaningful recognition for our longstanding focus on our people and culture," said Dave O'Malley, president and chief executive officer. "Our employee engagement continues to be strong because our people are focused on serving the long-term best interests of our policyholders. Our dedication to our financial professionals and their clients is the foundation of our success."

"Penn Mutual's strategic decision to support flexibility in where people work was informed by our people's input, coupled with the outstanding results we achieved working remotely over these last few years," said Liz Heitner, chief human resources officer. "We've empowered our people to work from where they work best. Our culture of care, respect and belonging continues to thrive and serves as a key advantage in recruiting and retaining top talent across the country."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Penn Mutual is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace and employees are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

For more than 175 years, Penn Mutual has been helping people get stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals, we take the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families, and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

