Meta Transitions PyTorch to the Linux Foundation, Further Accelerating AI/ML Open Source Collaboration

PyTorch Foundation to foster an ecosystem of vendor-neutral projects alongside founding members AMD, AWS, Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft Azure, and NVIDIA

DUBLIN , Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, a global nonprofit organization enabling innovation through open source, today announced PyTorch is moving to the Linux Foundation from Meta where it will live under the newly-formed PyTorch Foundation. Since its release in 2016, over 2400 contributors and 18,0000 organizations have adopted the PyTorch machine learning framework for use in academic research and production environments. The Linux Foundation will work with project maintainers, its developer community, and initial founding members of PyTorch to support the ecosystem at its new home.

PyTorch logo (PRNewswire)

PyTorch has become one of the leading AI platforms with more than 150,000 projects on GitHub.

Projects like PyTorch—that have the potential to become a foundational platform for critical technology—benefit from a neutral home. As part of the Linux Foundation, PyTorch and its community will benefit from many programs and support infrastructure like training and certification programs, research, and local to global events. Working inside and alongside the Linux Foundation, PyTorch will have access to the LFX collaboration portal—enabling mentorships and helping the PyTorch community identify future leaders, find potential hires, and observe shared project dynamics.

"Growth around AI/ML and Deep Learning has been nothing short of extraordinary—and the community embrace of PyTorch has led to it becoming one of the five-fastest growing open source software projects in the world," said Jim Zemlin, executive director for the Linux Foundation. "Bringing PyTorch to the Linux Foundation where its global community will continue to thrive is a true honor. We are grateful to the team at Meta—where PyTorch was incubated and grown into a massive ecosystem—for trusting the Linux Foundation with this crucial effort."

"Some AI news: we're moving PyTorch, the open source AI framework led by Meta researchers, to become a project governed under the Linux Foundation. PyTorch has become one of the leading AI platforms with more than 150,000 projects on GitHub built on the framework. The new PyTorch Foundation board will include many of the AI leaders who've helped get the community where it is today, including Meta and our partners at AMD, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and NVIDIA. I'm excited to keep building the PyTorch community and advancing AI research," said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO, Meta.

The Linux Foundation has named Dr. Ibrahim Haddad , its Vice President of Strategic Programs, as the Executive Director of the PyTorch Foundation. The PyTorch Foundation will support a strong member ecosystem with a diverse governing board including founding members: AMD, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft Azure and NVIDIA. The project will promote continued advancement of the PyTorch ecosystem through its thriving maintainer and contributor communities. The PyTorch Foundation will ensure the transparency and governance required of such critical open source projects, while also continuing to support its unprecedented growth.

Member Quotes

AMD

"Open software is critical to advancing HPC, AI and ML research, and we're ready to bring our experience with open software platforms and innovation to the PyTorch Foundation," said Brad McCredie, corporate vice president, Data Center and Accelerated Processing, AMD. "AMD Instinct accelerators and ROCm software power important HPC and ML sites around the world, from exascale supercomputers at research labs to major cloud deployments showcasing the convergence of HPC and AI/ML. Together with other foundation members, we will support the acceleration of science and research that can make a dramatic impact on the world."

Amazon Web Services

"AWS is committed to democratizing data science and machine learning, and PyTorch is a foundational open source tool that furthers that goal," said Brian Granger, senior principal technologist at AWS. "The creation of the PyTorch Foundation is a significant step forward for the PyTorch community. Working alongside The Linux Foundation and other foundation members, we will continue to help build and grow PyTorch to deliver more value to our customers and the PyTorch community at large."

Google Cloud

"At Google Cloud we're committed to meeting our customers where they are in their digital transformation journey and that means ensuring they have the power of choice," said Andrew Moore, vice president and general manager of Google Cloud AI and industry solutions. "We're participating in the PyTorch Foundation to further demonstrate our commitment of choice in ML development. We look forward to working closely on its mission to drive adoption of AI tooling by building an ecosystem of open source projects with PyTorch along with our continued investment in JAX and Tensorflow."

Microsoft Azure

"We're honored to participate in the PyTorch Foundation and partner with industry leaders to make open source innovation with PyTorch accessible to everyone," Eric Boyd, CVP, AI Platform, Microsoft, said. "Over the years, Microsoft has invested heavily to create an optimized environment for our customers to create, train and deploy their PyTorch workloads on Azure. Microsoft products and services run on trust, and we're committed to continuing to deliver innovation that fosters a healthy open source ecosystem that developers love to use. We look forward to helping the global AI community evolve, expand and thrive by providing technical direction based on our latest AI technologies and research."

NVIDIA

"PyTorch was developed from the beginning as an open source framework with first-class support on NVIDIA Accelerated Computing," said Ian Buck, General Manager and Vice President of Accelerated Computing at NVIDIA. "NVIDIA is excited to be an originating member of the PyTorch Foundation to encourage community adoption and to ensure using PyTorch on the NVIDIA AI platform delivers excellent performance with the best experience possible."

