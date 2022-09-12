Capstreet-backed CBC Appoints Matt Briggs and Jorge de Castro to its Board of Directors

FRESNO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Bureau Connection ("CBC" or "the Company"), a provider of credit report and compliance solutions to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, today announced the appointments of Matt Briggs and Jorge de Castro to the Company's Board of Directors. CBC is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

"Matt and Jorge are outstanding additions to the CBC Board, bringing complementary abilities to the table," said David Carner, CEO of CBC. "Matt's experience in automotive credit and compliance gives him good insights into where the market is headed. Jorge has more than 20 years of experience as a global growth strategy and marketing leader in the broader credit space, with a firm grasp on how to drive growth investments in highly competitive and regulated markets."

Mr. Briggs is Executive Vice President of Strategy for Self, Inc., a financial technology company with a mission to help people build credit. He began his entrepreneurial career founding 700Credit, a provider of credit reports in the automotive sector. He was also Founder and CEO of ScreeningOne, an innovative background and tenant screening reseller, and a co-founder of ApplicantOne/CreditDriver, which authenticates and pre-qualifies consumers for auto loans.

"I see significant opportunities within the evolving areas of automotive credit reports and compliance, and I'm excited by the approach and direction CBC is taking to advance its goal of delivering greater value to its customers," said Mr. Briggs. "I look forward to working with David, Jorge and the rest of the Board."

Mr. de Castro is Senior Vice President and business unit leader for My LendingTree, LendingTree's membership-based financial wellness business and Strategic Partnerships for the company. LendingTree is a leading online loan marketplace for various financial borrowing needs including auto loans, small business loans, personal loans, credit cards, and more. Before joining LendingTree, he was Head of Strategy for Global Consumer Solutions for Equifax, where he helped craft, launch, and acquire the company's financial wellness businesses and key fintech partnerships in both B2C and B2B2C markets across the US, UK, and Canada. Mr. de Castro has also held senior leadership positions overseeing and growing key consumer brands at Kraft, Georgia Pacific, and P&G, that began after a career in banking in the financial services industry.

"I'm pleased to be joining the board of CBC," said Mr. de Castro. "I look forward to applying my practical experience in corporate development and strategy in credit, data and financial services to the Company's present business and future development."

"Matt has unparalleled knowledge of the automotive credit industry, while Jorge's experience in the general credit space gives him an understanding of the broader opportunities for the company. Both will provide important guidance to the CBC leadership team," added Rick Pleczko, CEO of the Operating Executive Group at Capstreet, and Executive Chair at CBC.

About CBC

CBC offers credit report and compliance solutions to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. CBC's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit www.creditbureauconnection.com for additional information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

