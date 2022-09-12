The Brattle Group Expands in Europe with Paris Office

PARIS, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group announced today that it has expanded its global reach with the launch of an office in Paris, the economic consultancy's fifth location in Europe and fourteenth across the globe.

"Paris is an important strategic location for many of our clients," said Brattle President David Hutchings. "Our new Paris office reflects Brattle's strong and growing client base in France, and the ever-expanding nature of our global work."

The Paris office will be jointly led by Principal Carlos Lapuerta, a renowned international arbitration and competition expert who has been with Brattle for more than three decades; and Principal Laurent Eymard, an expert with more than fifteen years of experience with merger, antitrust, and state aid cases before the Autorité de la concurrence, French courts, and other European jurisdictions.

"Brattle is committed to providing exceptional services to our European clients, and our ability to do so is further enhanced with a local presence in a city that is globally recognized as an important hub for arbitration," said Mr. Lapuerta, who will split his time between Paris and London.

"The Paris market is also characterized by increasingly complex mergers, antitrust investigations, and civil litigations," added Mr. Eymard, who will split his time between Paris and Brussels. "Our presence here is an ideal complement to our strong global competition team, as we continue to help clients address complex issues in France, across the EU, and worldwide."

Brattle's experts in Paris will work closely with the firm's broad network of internal experts as well as industry experts and academics from across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. In the past three years, the firm's experts across the globe have provided oral testimony in arbitrations with an aggregate claim value of over $20 billion. Brattle's competition experts include over 100 internal and external experts specializing in jurisdictions across the world.

ABOUT BRATTLE

The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has over 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

