Tagore Technology Introduces New Antenna Tuning RF Switch Delivering Industry-leading RF Performance with 100V Peak RF Voltage and 1 ohm Ron

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tagore Technology Inc., a pioneer of high-power GaN-based RF switches, today announced the introduction of the TS63421K antenna-tuning switch that delivers industry-leading performance with high peak voltage and low Ron. The new feature-rich switch offers best-in-class insertion loss, power handling, and harmonic performance and is well-suited for filter and antenna tuning, dynamic matching in private radio access points, and public safety equipment.

The new reflective open Single Pole Four Throw (SP4T) switch is designed with Tagore's second-generation Gallium Nitride - Silicon Carbide (GaN-SiC) process. The TS63421K is ideal for antenna or filter tuning applications where high RF peak voltage handling is desired. The device offers the industry's lowest on-resistance (Ron) of 1 ohm and off capacitance of 0.2pf and can handle peak RF voltage of 100V. This RF switch device is configured as a four-throw output that can be independently controlled and, therefore, can have 16 different states or tuning values.

Klaus Buehring, Tagore Technology's Chief Sales and Marketing officer said: "This GaN-SiC SP4T device is great for antenna tuning applications with antenna optimization to improve efficiency, resulting in higher overall performance compared to our first-generation product. This improved efficiency results in higher data throughput, increases battery life and a longer range for fewer dropped calls."

TS63421K is available in a 3X3-QFN plastic package and requires no external components making it well-suited for Low-SWaP applications. This new antenna tuning RF Switch is compatible with existing products, allowing customers to enhance radio performance by switching to the latest version of the second-generation product.

ABOUT TAGORE TECHNOLOGY

Tagore Technology was founded in January 2011 to pioneer Gallium Nitride-on-Silicon (GaN-on-Si) and GaN-SiC semiconductor technology for Radio Frequency (RF) and power management applications. We are a fabless semiconductor company with design centers in Arlington Heights, Illinois, USA, and Kolkata, India. Our R&D team is dedicated to developing disruptive solutions leveraging wide-bandgap semiconductor technologies that help address RF and power design challenges for our customers and accelerate time-to-market for a wide range of applications. For more information visit www.tagoretech.com

