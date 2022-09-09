SMARTKEM, INC. TO PRESENT AT SEQUIRE SEMICONDUCTOR CONFERENCE ON SEPTEMBER 15TH, 2022

Presentation on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET

Spotlight Interview with Chairman & CEO Ian Jenks on Thursday, September 15th 2022 at 1:00 PM ET

MANCHESTER, England, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Semiconductor Conference on Thursday, September 15th, at 11:30 AM ET. Ian Jenks, Chairman and CEO will be giving the presentation.

Additionally, Ian Jenks participated in a Spotlight Interview that will air at the conference on Thursday, September 15th, at 1:00 PM ET.

Register to watch the presentation HERE. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with SmartKem, Inc. on the event website.

Summary of Sequire Semiconductor Conference

The semiconductor industry is expected to reach $600 billion USD by the end of 2022. SRAX and Sequire are bringing together experts in manufacturing, engineering, and equipment and materials supply to learn more about this booming industry. This 1-day virtual investor event will be held via SRAX's Sequire Virtual Events platform. Nearly nine million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature several semiconductor focused companies hosting 25 minute presentations, alongside keynotes highlighting prominent names in this space. The presenting companies will also be able to take virtual 1:1 meetings with investors of their choice.

SmartKem's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMTK/overview

About SmartKem

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with a revolutionary semiconductor platform that enables a new generation of displays, sensors and logic. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® inks are solution deposited at a low temperature, on low-cost substrates to make organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) circuits. The company's semiconductor platform can be used in a number of applications including mini-LED displays, AMOLED displays, fingerprint sensors and integrated logic circuits. SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, and its semiconductor manufacturing process at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including over 160 patents across 16 patent families. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

