University Credit Union and UC San Diego Announce Partnership In Support of California Higher Education

The Five-Year Partnership Will Provide Community Support In All Areas Of Campus Life Including Financial Education, Internships, Scholarships, & Athletics.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- University Credit Union (UCU) is excited to announce its newest partnership with UC San Diego. The partnership will seek further success within the California higher education sector by directly supporting students, employees, alumni and retirees of UC San Diego through community-oriented financial services and access to the full-range of benefits provided to all members of UCU.

University Credit Union Logo (PRNewswire)

"As an organization that prioritizes the success of all higher ed institutions in California, we are honored to have this opportunity to partner with another important institution," Dr. David Tuyo II, CEO & President of UCU, says. "The values between UCU and UC San Diego are perfectly aligned and I believe that we can make a real difference in meeting the financial needs of our Triton community."

The five-year partnership will help support the UC San Diego community by providing one-on-one consultations on campus, financial education and workshops, student internships, sponsorship of athletic and alumni events, and the establishment of the Staff Association Scholarship Fund to provide financial aid to employees pursuing professional development activities. The partnership will also include the opening of a UCU advisory center in the Price Center, six new ATMs across campus, as well as co-branded UC San Diego credit cards and UC San Diego Athletics debit cards.

"Finding a banking partner capable of providing state-of-the-art products and services, while meeting the needs of stakeholders from across an institution of our size, is no small feat," says Pierre Ouillet, Vice Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer of UC San Diego. "Partnering with University Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative founded by members of the higher-ed community, allows us to develop a model for what a partnership between universities and financial institutions can look like."

About University Credit Union: University Credit Union , a federally-insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors, comprised only of faculty, staff, and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life, and with their promise to advocate, educate and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University Credit Union