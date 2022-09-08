SaaS Alerts Secures $22M Investment from Insight Partners to Scale SaaS Security Monitoring and Response Platform

Investment to fuel growth and market presence as demand grows for SaaS' next generation security tools for Managed Service Providers

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SaaS Alerts, the cybersecurity company purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to protect and monetize their customers' core business SaaS applications, announced today that it has secured a $22 million growth investment from global software investor Insight Partners to accelerate the growth of its SaaS Security monitoring and response platform.

The accelerated rate of SaaS Application adoption by businesses, driven by the need to provide collaboration and productivity tools to remote workforces and for more centralized and tightly controlled business data resources, has elevated awareness and critical concern for major threat vectors and security gaps that exist in SaaS Application security. These security concerns present opportunities for MSPs to better safeguard their clients while offering SaaS security services that drive profitable new revenue streams.

SaaS Alerts was designed to help MSPs monitor and protect their customers' usage of today's most popular SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Dropbox and more – and to safeguard against security threats to a business' SaaS environment such as data theft, data that's at risk due to unintentional employee mishaps and actions taken by bad actors.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Insight Partners and we see their investment in SaaS Alerts as a monumental endorsement for what we have built and what we intend to build as we collaborate going forward," said Jim Lippie , CEO of SaaS Alerts. "I'm very proud of our team for reaching this milestone and look forward to working with Insight to continue to build value for our MSP partners and stakeholders."

"SaaS applications have become essential for businesses of every size and MSPs need the ability to better protect those applications on behalf of their customers. SaaS Alerts has pioneered SaaS security for MSPs and has a clear vision for how detecting and correlating abnormal user behavior can greatly impact the MSP industry," said Philine Huizing, Principal at Insight Partners. "We're excited to partner with SaaS Alerts as the company scales to address this unique opportunity."

About SaaS Alerts

SaaS Alerts is the cybersecurity company purpose-built for MSPs to protect and monetize customers' core SaaS business applications. SaaS Alerts offers a unified, real-time monitoring platform for MSPs to protect against: data theft, data at risk and bad actors and integrates with the most popular SaaS Applications. Learn more at www.saasalerts.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2022, the firm has over $80B in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 700 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

