Incase® Announces New Lanyard for AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

New Lanyard Design from Incase Offers Stylish Accessibility for (2nd generation) Users

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incase , a leading global design-driven bag and accessories brand for today's creatives, today unveiled the Incase Lanyard for the new AirPods Pro (2nd generation.) The Incase Lanyard has hybrid wrist and loop function, making attaching to most straps possible through its unique construction.

The new Incase Lanyard for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) offers stylish accessibility for users. (PRNewswire)

"With simple, yet functional features and an aesthetically-driven design, the Incase Lanyard offers a reliable way to attach your AirPods Pro (2nd generation) to your belongings," said Brian Stech, CEO of Incase. "From an early morning commute to an end of day workout and everything in between, the Incase Lanyard keeps your AirPods Pro (2nd generation) within reach throughout your day."

The Incase Lanyard for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) offers unique advantages, including:

Integrated cord clip makes it easy to securely fasten to bags, backpacks, or handbags

Soft braided cord ensures maximum comfort when worn as wrist loop

Pricing and Availability

The Incase Lanyard for AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is available globally in Gray for $12.95 (MSRP) at Incase.com and in-store and online at Apple.

About Incase

Incase, a Vinci Brand, designs solutions to protect the ideas of today's creatives. Since 1997, our heritage has been deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform. Through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of intentional, aspirational and functional design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we introduce transcend both age and demographics to provide creatives with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions. Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of product experiences. Our brand, team, and products leverage technology and lifestyle to inspire global creativity.

Incase. Ideas Protected.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com .

