DCG ONE Flexes Printing Muscle with New Advanced Digital Web Press

The cutting-edge HP digital web press becomes the centerpiece of the company's elite production capabilities

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of the multi-million dollar HP PageWide Web Press T250 HD digital inkjet and automated finishing lines, DCG ONE is vastly expanding its printing capabilities and becoming one of the few commercial printers in the Northwest to offer its customers offset-like quality with the speed of digital printing.

"Roughly speaking, we'll be doubling our digital page capacity," said Brad Clarke, president of DCG ONE. "We're radically reducing cycle times and increasing speed, and that creates tremendous value for our clients."

The advanced digital web press will help DCG ONE serve a wider variety of market segments and applications with a faster, more flexible and higher-quality digital print solution for publishing, transactional, direct mail and general commercial printing.

"Projects that might have taken six to eight hours to run can now cycle through in under two hours on the T250 HD," said Clarke.

Speed isn't the only advancement. The new digital web press features remarkable configuration capabilities, including variable printing that can make every sheet look different. And with no plates needed and more efficient use of a variety of paper types, the T250 HD minimizes waste.

"For DCG ONE and our customers, it's transformational," said Clarke.

Installation of the ultramodern press at the company's Seattle production facility is nearly complete. Projects are expected to begin rolling on the new press as soon as testing is completed this month.

About DCG ONE

When big ideas, bold creative and brilliant delivery converge, business thrives. DCG ONE is a marketing, technology and print production powerhouse that helps companies expand opportunities, drive customer engagement and blow past their business goals. Our smart, seamless strategic approach always pushes what's possible. At DCG ONE, that's the whole idea.

Based in Seattle, WA, DCG ONE has grown to become one of the largest privately held marketing services providers in the country. With locations including Seattle and New York, NY, DCG ONE services a variety of Fortune 500 companies.

