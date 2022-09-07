Whalar and Logitech Team Up To Launch Accelerator Program For Under-Represented Creators

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creator commerce company Whalar today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Logitech For Creators - a brand extension of Logitech that is dedicated to empowering all creators pursue their passions - to launch a company-sponsored initiative to accelerate the careers of up-and-coming creators from under-represented communities.

The Whalar Creator Academy will host a ten-week program of expert training, networking, and career development resources to pave a way for diverse creators to build lifelong, entrepreneurial careers. Through Whalar's unique capabilities, the rising creatives will also be paired with more established creators with shared similar styles, identities and communities - including TikTok stars Emmanuel Duverneau (3.4 million followers), Matthew and Ryan (6.1 million) and Shirli (2 million) - for mentorship during the educational program.

Jamie Gutfreund, Global CMO at Whalar said: "Creativity is accessible to many, however building a sustainable and profitable career as a content creator can have its limitations, especially for creators from underrepresented communities. Whalar's mission is to liberate all creative voices, so we are proud to bring on board an industry leader equally committed to empowering creators and building a robust creator economy to launch our first Creator Academy."

Logitech For Creators, who launched their global platform "Together We Create" earlier this year, seeks to amplify creator voices, champion community, and empower change, big and small, for a more diverse and inclusive future.

On the importance of investing in creators, Erin Chin, CMO at Logitech For Creators said: "Creators have the extraordinary potential and ability to shape culture today. This is why we put creators at the center of everything that we do including building solutions to help them create better, cultivating a diverse and inclusive community, and empowering creators to enact change big and small."

The Whalar Creator Academy will formally launch on September 12th 2022, and will work with creators covering a wide range of content themes, passions, and identities across all platforms from Germany, UK and US. Leaders of the creator community and influencer marketing driving the Creator Academy courses include C Talent, Patreon, The Rose Group and the Ad Council. To bring the inaugural Creator Academy to a close, Sir John Hegarty, founder and creative at BBH and The Garage Soho, and Board Chair at Whalar will share his insights on using creativity to break the mold.

The Creator Academy is part of Whalar for Good - a global initiative designed to harness the power and potential of the creator community by encouraging positive social change through strategic partnerships with creators, brands, and leading social platforms.

Kerry Perse, Creators for Good Lead at the Ad Council said: "Creators have a unique and powerful role to do good in the world. When we match their passions with the support and tools to succeed, empowering them to be ambassadors for change – and inspiring others to do the same – our communities and society will be stronger for it. This is what we do every day with the Ad Council's Creators for Good program and look forward to partnering with Whalar and Logitech For Creators to empower more trusted messengers to drive positive change."

