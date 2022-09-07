Vertically Integrated Cannabis Company, The Nirvana Group, Expands into New Mexico

Oklahoma-based company to open Albuquerque manufacturing facility; Products will hit NM dispensary shelves by October

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new major player is joining New Mexico's surging licensed cannabis market: The Nirvana Group, premier seed to sale cannabis company founded in Tulsa, OK, will make its debut this fall, opening a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Albuquerque with a targeted opened by end of September to produce house and partner brands, including innovative products such as beverages and even an original line of cannabis-infused sauces. The manufacturing facility will also offer white labeling services.

Cannabis products and accessories from The Nirvana Group and their partner brands are slated to be available in dispensaries across New Mexico by October 2022. The Nirvana Group's house brands include:

Sunrise , which offers beverages, gummies, chocolate, and more

Black Gold vapes and extracts

Asteroid infused pre-rolls

SAUZE, cannabis-infused sauce, with flavors such as Ketchup, BBQ, Sriracha, Cajun Hot Sauce, Buffalo, Steak Sauce, Chipotle

"We're very excited to launch in New Mexico, a recently adopted adult-use market that shows a lot of promise of growth," said The Nirvana Group CEO, Arshad Lasi. "We believe there is a strong demand for more innovative and consumer-friendly cannabis brands and products, presenting us with an opportunity to further develop our business and provide the market with new options."

The Nirvana Group, first founded as a single smoke shop in Tulsa, OK. in 2011, has since blossomed into a diversified operation complete with cultivation, extraction, distribution and wholesale operations, as well as multiple medical dispensaries and Argent Cannabis Distribution , the only cannabis cash & carry concept in Oklahoma – dubbed "the Costco of cannabis."

This Nirvana Group's expansion into New Mexico's cannabis market follows the July 2022 opening of their smoke shop in Albuquerque on 2529 San Mateo Blvd. Unlike traditional smoke shops that have often been perceived in an unfavorable light, The Nirvana Smoke Shop is clean, safe, modern, and professional. The shop sells tech-focused products such as vaporizers, infusers, classic glass and paper items, among many others.

In addition, The Nirvana Group is planning to open cannabis dispensaries in New Mexico, and is currently scouting locations.

For more information about The Nirvana Group, visit https://www.nirvana-dispensary.com/home.

About The Nirvana Group

Founded, owned, and operated by the Lasi family, The Nirvana Group has blossomed into one of the largest and most rapidly growing vertically integrated cannabis companies in Oklahoma. Their operations include a 30-acre cultivation and extraction facility; a 3,000 square foot processing facility featuring extraction and distillation capabilities, as well as a commercial kitchen to produce beverages and edibles; Nirvana Distribution, a 10,000 square foot warehouse that is one the largest Smoke Shop, Glass, Paper, Vaporizer, and Packaging distributors in Oklahoma, servicing more than 500 dispensaries for their ancillary products; and Argent Cannabis Distribution, the only cannabis cash & carry concept in Oklahoma and the wholesale distribution company for Nirvana Group's diverse portfolio of cannabis brands, which range from vapes to pre-rolls to edibles and beverages to concentrates on more. Argent Cannabis Distribution has two locations including their 10,000 square foot facility in Tulsa; they work with more than 30 brands and are home to nearly 1,000 SKUs. The Nirvana Group also owns an ever-expanding list of dispensaries.

For more information, visit https://www.nirvana-dispensary.com/home.

Contact: Alex Rush

ARush@rosengrouppr.com

