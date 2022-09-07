Uplive, Global Child TV, and Miss Universe Colombia Partner to Support Maluma's Arte De Los Suenos Foundation

Partnership will Assist Colombia's Most Vulnerable Youth

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group's flagship social media platform, Uplive, partnered with Miss Universe Colombia, Maria Fernanda Aristizábal, and Global Child TV to support El Arte De Los Suenos. El Arte De Los Suenos (The Art of Dreaming) was founded by multi-award-winning singer/songwriter Maluma and works tirelessly to positively change the futures of Colombia's most vulnerable children and adolescents by fostering their artistic talents. This partnership works through various successful community-focused programs to aid Colombian youth, which also strengthens communities in Medellín and other areas in which the foundation works.

Last month, Miss Aristizábal and Global Child TV Producer Augusto Valverde visited the foundation in person. During the visit, they met some of the foundation's beneficiaries, participated in the students' day-to-day activities, and shared words of wisdom and encouragement. Beyond just a standard visit to a charity, Uplive broadcast the visit to raise awareness for the program and to foster connection among users interested in activism and community enrichment. The organizations also donated $5,000 to the foundation as part of the collaboration. This is Uplive's & Global Child's second collaboration; the two organizations continue to align their values in the hopes of inspiring and promoting positive community stories worldwide.

Uplive is the largest independent global video social entertainment platform with more than 300 million registered users from over 150 countries. Global Child's "Travel with Purpose" is one of the world's fastest-growing television travel series; its mission is to explore the world through collaborative experiences, sharing positive life lessons and giving back to the communities they visit with the help of celebrity guests. In cooperation with Uplive, Global Child has expanded its audience and provided fans with the opportunity to view behind-the-scenes footage of the filming of "Travel with Purpose" and its celebrity co-hosts via live stream.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group Limited (Asia Innovations) is a leading live social company with more than 600 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. Asia Innovations has an integrated portfolio of social, gaming and e-commerce platforms designed to foster meaningful human connection. Asia Innovations operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. The company's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets. Its e-commerce platform, Hekka Fashion, offers an online shopping experience that brings accessible fashion to users around the world. As champions of creativity, opportunity and inclusivity for all, Asia Innovations leverages its innovative products globally to empower creators, catalyze social impact, and safeguard a positive online environment. For more information, please visit https://www.asiainnovations.com.

