Orexo's partner Trinity Health today announces the availability of vorvida® and deprexis® to patients

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO: ORX) (OTCQX: ORXOY) today announces the Integrated Healthcare System, Trinity Health in North Dakota, in partnership with Orexo, is expanding patient access to digital therapeutics. Trinity Health will now offer Orexo's evidence-based digital therapies vorvida® and deprexis® to help patients manage depression and excessive drinking.

During the last year, Orexo and Trinity Health have collaborated to establish new administrative processes and support systems to ensure effective patient access to these innovative digital therapies and reimbursement of the products through a collaborative care model. In preparation for the implementation, Orexo and Trinity Health have educated more than 50 healthcare professionals in the collaborative care model, where more traditional healthcare delivery methods are combined with Orexo's digital therapies. To ensure successful implementation, Orexo and Trinity Health have agreed on an extensive communication plan to patients in North Dakota and Eastern Montana.

Both vorvida® and deprexis® are based on cognitive behavioural therapy techniques that empower patients in their efforts to make behaviour and lifestyle changes. These digital therapeutics can be used privately and are available 24 hours a day, helping to reduce the stigma that is often associated with mental illness and substance use disorders (SUD) as well as making evidence-based psychosocial support accessible to a large group of patients.

Trinity Health serves over 25 counties and more than 200,000 people in North Dakota and Eastern Montana, many of whom live in remote areas. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), North Dakota has the highest prevalence of binge drinking in the US. CDC data also shows an estimated 25 percent of the adults in North Dakota, and 27 percent of adults in Montana, experienced symptoms of major depressive disorder in July 2022.

Nikolaj Sørensen, President and CEO, said: "I am very pleased to announce that Trinity Health has started to offer our innovative digital therapies, vorvida® and deprexis®, to help patients manage depression and excessive drinking. This milestone is the result of an extensive collaboration with Trinity Health and our shared ambition to be at the forefront in helping people suffering from mental illness and substance misuse. I look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting Trinity Health in becoming a frontrunner among US healthcare systems in making digital therapeutics accessible to patients."

About Orexo

Orexo develops improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies addressing unmet needs within the growing space of substance use disorders and mental health. The products are commercialized by Orexo in the US or via partners worldwide. The main market today is the American market for buprenorphine/naloxone products, where Orexo commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® for treatment of opioid use disorder. Total net sales for 2021 amounted to SEK 565 million and the number of employees was 121. Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is a nonprofit, integrated healthcare system serving northwest and central North Dakota and eastern Montana. There is also a tertiary care hospital in Minot covering more than 40 specialties as well as several rural health clinics and a long-term care facility. Trinity provides a full complement of healthcare services to the region. Since 1922, Trinity has been committed to looking ahead and improving ourselves in ways that provide the best, most compassionate care possible for our patients, families and communities. For more information about Trinity Health please visit, www.trinityhealth.org. You can also follow Trinity Health on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

