InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Safety Garment (RSM-115)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the construction industry and I wanted to create an improved shirt or garment to increase safety, visibility, convenience, warmth during the winter and protection against the sun as well as COVID-19," said an inventor, from Eastvale, Calif., "so I invented the W C WORK WARE. My design ensures that the user is clearly visible and it eliminates the need to carry a separate face mask. It also could help to prevent skin discoloration and the risk of skin cancer."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved safety garment for workers. In doing so, it helps to prevent skin irritation, discoloration and skin cancer risks and it keeps the head, ears and nose warm in the winter. It also prevents dirt, dust and tiny particles from entering the airways and it helps to protect against airborne germs and viruses. As a result, it increases safety, visibility and comfort. The invention features a versatile and protective design that is easy to wear and it enables the user to carry tools, a cell phone and other items. It would be ideal for various members of the labor force including construction workers/unions, road crews, parking attendants, joggers, bikers, tow truck workers, peace officers, coal minors, inspectors, warehouse workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations (ex. USA badge or print, LED light, etc.) and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSM-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

