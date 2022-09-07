Houston Intellectual Property Law Firm Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP Congratulates James "Boone" Baxter on Federal Judicial Post

HOUSTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from the Houston-based intellectual property law firm Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP congratulate former firm partner James "Boone" Baxter on being named Magistrate Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in the Texarkana Division.

Mr. Baxter practiced at Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP for nearly six years before being unanimously selected by the judges in the Eastern District to fill the spot vacated by former Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven, who retired in May after 24 years on the federal bench.

"Everyone at our firm is extremely proud of our former partner, Judge Baxter," says Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP managing partner Michael Heim. "The Eastern District Court, the attorneys who practice there, and the parties who appear before him will immediately benefit from the depth of legal knowledge and attention to detail Judge Baxter brought to the table during our years of work together in private practice."

The national legal publication Law360 published a profile of Judge Baxter during his first days on the bench, where he talked about a series of aptitude and personality tests that spurred him to become an attorney.

"All of the tests told me to be a lawyer," he told Law360 in the article you can read here.

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP is home to an experienced team of seasoned intellectual property attorneys and some of the brightest young lawyers in the profession. The firm's attorneys are regularly honored on the annual Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Rising Stars lists of the state's leading legal practitioners. Several firm lawyers are additionally recognized on the Chambers USA listing of the country's top attorneys and the exclusive annual guide to The Best Lawyers in America.

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, the firm takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com .

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or bruce.vincent@muselegalpr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush