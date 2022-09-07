Grupo Globo Deploys BeBop OS to Migrate Post-Production Workflows to Google Cloud

LOS ANGELES and RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeBop Technology, creator of the BeBop OS, a powerful, reliable, and fast platform for remote virtual live production and post-production workflows, announced today a deployment with Grupo Globo, the largest mass media conglomerate in Latin America, to Google Cloud.

"Globo's transformation from traditional media conglomerate to a unified 'mediatech' company focused on its consumers is underway," said Marcelo Fontana, Technology Manager at Globo.

Globo provides local news, sports and entertainment to more than 50 million people daily from all across Brazil, from its main offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Brasília, Recife and Belo Horizonte. Together with other partners associated with the deployment, Globo will migrate approximately 60% of its visual effects workload to the BeBop OS virtual environment on Google Cloud.

"We're proud to partner with BeBop and support Globo as it digitally transforms its business and migrates significant portions of its editorial, visual effects, and post-production workflows to the cloud," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships, Google Cloud.

The BeBop OS provides seamless access to secure GPU desktops and convenient collaboration features, including high-speed file transfer, real-time and on demand review and approval, secure shareable links to send or receive content or streams, powerful enterprise features like Single Sign On (SSO), and the ability to access shared high-performance storage or BeBop Flex storage, powered by LucidLink. All of these features available in a single platform and for a single price differentiates the BeBop OS within the marketplace.

"We're thrilled to be able to provide Globo with precisely the innovative, cohesive, and scalable solution they need to not only deliver on their business goals, but exceed them across nearly every metric," said David Benson, BeBop Technology President and Chief Product Officer. "The BeBop OS as the operating system on top of Google Cloud infrastructure delivers very specific and very significant value to the Media & Entertainment market."

The deployment of the BeBop OS on Google Cloud will enable hundreds of Globo editors and designers to be able to do their creative work virtually and remotely every day, no matter when or where they are. What's more, they'll be able to use the same software tools they use on premises, including Adobe Creative Cloud apps, Foundry's Nuke, Autodesk's Maya and 3ds Max, Maxon's Cinema 4D, and SideFX's Houdini.

The rollout is already underway with "É de Casa," a popular Saturday morning variety show that mixes entertainment, news, and culinary tips and airs on Globo TV Network. Over the course of the implementation, more than 40 Globo media channels, including free-to-air and pay TV, VOD, SVOD, PPV, OTT and streaming, will be completing their post-production virtually and remotely on the BeBop OS.

