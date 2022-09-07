Force Measurement Solutions Leader Interface Introduces SuperSC S-Type Miniature Load Cell

Interface's New S-Type Miniature Load Cell Offers Capacities in a Form Factor 80% Smaller and 50% Lighter for Industry 4.0 Applications

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc., the world's trusted leader in technology, design, and manufacturing of force measurement products, today launched its new SuperSC S-Type Miniature Load Cell. SuperSC is an economical general purpose load cell with a compact design that is perfect for test and measurement applications in confined spaces and smaller product dimensions for OEM use cases. The SuperSC is also environmentally sealed and insensitive to off axis loading.

"S-type load cells have grown in popularity every year since their introduction in 1974 by Interface's founder, primarily due to their design features and performance for use in diverse force measurement applications," said Mark Weathers, vice president of Advanced Manufacturing and OEM Products, Interface. "SuperSC is the next generation of s-type load cells with the Interface's distinguishable high quality, accuracy, reliability, and range of capacities, while also offering a more compact design and options for customization and embedding into products and machines."

Designed by Interface's engineer Raymunn Machado-Prisbrey, the SuperSC comes in 12 capacities ranging from 25 to 1K lbf and 100 N to 5 kN. Six designs are in international standards of measurement (metric) and six are in imperial standards. They are environmentally sealed with an IP66 rating and offer high stiffness with low detection. Due to its high capacity and compact housing, it is an ideal sensor for weighing and test machines, as well as in OEM product designs for ongoing performance measurement and monitoring. S-type load cells are some of Interface's most popular products and the SuperSC represents the next generation of the versatile miniature product offering.

The Interface SuperSC is manufactured at Interface's headquarters in Arizona. It has accessories and different build options, including a high-temperature rated version, fatigue rated, special calibrations, and it also can be pre-installed with rod end bearings. Interface also plans to introduce a submersible, IP68 rated version and a model specialized for load compensation.

To learn more about Interface, the new Interface SuperSC S-Type Miniature Load Cell and review specification sheets and pricing, visit the website at www.interfaceforce.com/products/load-cells/tension-compression/supersc-s-type-miniature-load-cell/.

About Interface, Inc.

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design, and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, manufacturing, test and measurement and industrial automation industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation, and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

