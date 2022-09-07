Calyxt to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced that Michael A. Carr, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Koschak, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 12-14, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/89f76b34-90f0-4836-b94b-90b001e47b2a

Management is also available for 1:1 meetings during the conference. Conference attendees should reach out to the event organizers or investors@calyxt.com to schedule.

The presentation will be available for viewing and replay from the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

About Calyxt:

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, Plant Cell Matrix™, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contacts:

