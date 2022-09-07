Apos®, a Non-Invasive Knee Treatment, Proven to Delay Surgery According to a Real-World Study

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study on Apos®, a medical device that treats chronic knee conditions, could have significant implications on the cost, pain, and quality-of-life problems associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA). The study data was released by Heritage Provider Network (HPN), a nationally recognized physician network that provides care under financial at-risk contracts with its partner health plans, based on its pilot program with Apos®.

(PRNewswire)

The study, published on April 26 in Population Health Management, found that 86% of patients eligible for total knee replacement (TKR) treated with Apos® were able to delay TKR over a two-year period.1 The Apos® System includes a revolutionary combination of proprietary gait data science and proprietary, customized foot-worn device — for the management of knee pain.

Secondary outcomes of the study, at one year, showed a significant reduction in pain and disability, an increase in quality of life, and improved gait patterns.

The findings suggest that the Apos® System is "a viable nonsurgical option" for patients who meet eligibility criteria for TKR, according to authors of the study, "The application of this intervention provides health plans and provider networks managing patient care under financial risk arrangements an opportunity to realize significant cost savings without compromising quality of care.1"

"Apos fulfills the Heritage commitment to stay on the forefront of innovative research to enhance the quality of patient care within a population health management setting," says Heritage Provider Network's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ian Drew MD, FRCP, FACP. "As the lead researcher on this study, we are impressed at how the clinical results of our study reinforce Apos' place in the knee osteoarthritis care pathway by offering patients a non-invasive treatment option."

"The results are remarkable," says Ganit Segal, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at AposHealth. "These findings further validate Apos as a viable way to delay surgery for sufferers of knee osteoarthritis, and a key solution to be added to a patient care plan."

"We're pleased, but not surprised," Segal said of the April 26 study. "Other independent, real-world studies are also showing very similar results. We're excited about these results, but are even more excited about the future considering all of the patients who will benefit from Apos' proven, non-surgical treatment. These studies give us confidence that Apos can have a positive impact from a health economics perspective, and especially in risk-based markets. We are also excited about providing patients with a non-invasive option with consistent results."

AposHealth's cutting-edge gait data science leverages biomechanics to redistribute the body's weight away from painful areas, re-educating muscles and the brain for healthier movement. Patients who wear Apos® for a short period of time each day in the comfort of their homes see a reduction in pain because the treatment addresses and corrects both its biomechanical and neuromuscular causes.

Osteoarthritis (OA) ranks as the fifteenth highest cause of the number of years lived with a disability.2 It is known to negatively impact the quality of life in older adults by causing poor functional ability, pain-related distress, depression, and feelings of social isolation.3 Both aging and rising rates of obesity are contributors to the increase in the prevalence of knee OA.4

"Given the increasing prevalence of knee OA and the additional costs that will be incurred by the health care system, and the expected exponential increase in TKR and revisions surgery and its burden on the healthcare system and society,5,6 there is a critical need to consider potential nonsurgical interventions for knee OA," as indicated by the authors of this latest Apos® study.

About AposHealth®

At AposHealth®, we are passionate about revolutionizing the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions simply, by addressing peoples' gait to help them move better, live better, and alleviate pain. Our flagship solution, Apos®, is FDA-cleared to temporarily reduce knee pain caused by osteoarthritis and has been used by over 110,000 patients. It can also be used as a general wellness device to help patients live well with chronic lower back and hip pain. With a 96% satisfaction rate,7 and over 40 peer-reviewed clinical studies, this system—consisting of gait analysis, personalized foot-worn device, and a customized treatment plan—has helped patients worldwide move, live, and thrive. For more information, visit https://www.AposHealth.com.

Email: Information@AposHealth.com

Mailing HQ Address: AposHealth® U.S. Office, C/O Studio, 300 Park Ave, 2nd floor, New York, NY 10022

Contact Number: 855-999-2767

Ian S. Drew , Marc Hoffing , Charles Lim , David Leece , Matt Suess , and Richard Merkin. Avoidance of Total Knee Replacement in a Population Health Setting: Introducing a Noninvasive Biomechanical Intervention for Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis. Population Health Management. ahead of print , and Richard Merkin. Avoidance of Total Knee Replacement in a Population Health Setting: Introducing a Noninvasive Biomechanical Intervention for Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis. Population Health Management. ahead of print http://doi.org/10.1089/pop.2021.0336 Kiadaliri, AA; et al. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5901515/ Wylde, V; et al. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30237904/ Hunter, DJ; et al. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30237904/ Singh, JA; et al. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30988126/ Klug, A; et al. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32671435/ Based on data captured at 3rd follow up appointment and is based on the commercial activity with National Health Service patients in the UK treated between 2019-2020 (N=106)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AposHealth