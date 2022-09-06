CL Life Expands Marketing and Sales Team with New Director

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CL Life and Annuity Insurance Company ("CL Life"), a provider of insurance products designed for retirement assets that seek to offer policyholders stable growth, tax deferral and income planning, today announced the appointment of Gary Sorensen as Director, Sales and Marketing. In this new position, Mr. Sorensen will be responsible for spearheading CL Life's business development, relationship management and marketing operations. Mr. Sorensen will report to Rick Hodgdon, President and Head of Insurance Business at CL Life.

"We're pleased to welcome Gary to the CL Life leadership team," said Rick Hodgdon. "Gary has a proven track record in the sector and brings decades of experience leading successful business development operations and relationship management initiatives for some of our industry's largest and most well-regarded organizations. We look forward to leveraging his deep business acumen built over two decades to grow CL Life's distribution and new business development functions."

"It's an exciting time to be joining the CL Life team, which is uniquely-positioned to quickly and effectively execute on delivering competitive annuity products that meet the financial goals of clients and offer strong returns for policy holders," said Gary Sorensen. "Tremendous opportunity exists for CL Life to scale and build strong market presence. I'm thrilled to help further advance the team's mission by leading the implementation and expansion of a high-performing marketing and sales division."

Prior to joining CL Life, Mr. Sorensen spent nearly thirty years in various sales, product and relationship management leadership positions for some of the largest and most well-known firms in the direct annuity insurance market, including Aviva, Voya Financial, F&G Life, Mutual of Omaha and most recently for GCU of USA, as its Director of Sales.

CL Life provides insurance products to independent agents through tax-deferred fixed annuities, which offer lifetime income options and penalty-free withdrawals. The firm recently announced its acquisition by Crestline Investors, Inc., an institutional investment management firm with approximately $15.4 billion in assets under management.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, CL Life and Annuity Insurance Company seeks to provide insurance products specially designed for retirement assets that offer stable growth, tax deferral, and income planning. Its mission is to provide competitive products that meet the financial goals of policy holders, investing in assets for the purpose of growing policy holder premiums aimed at generating strong returns with the flexibility to secure their future. CL Life is an affiliate of Crestline Investors, Inc., an institutional investment management firm with approximately $15.4 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.cllife.com.

