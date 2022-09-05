InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety/Surveillance System for Motorists (CNC-804)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety/surveillance system for use in a vehicle to help any motorist who is concerned about being unjustly profiled by the police," said an inventor, from Charlotte, N.C., "so I invented the SAFE RIDE. My design allows you to safely and discreetly record the situation and notify designated contacts within your phone."

The invention provides an effective way to safeguard an individual in any adverse on-the-road situation. In doing so, it enables the user to easily record video/audio of the situation. It also ensures that key contacts are notified of the situation. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. Additionally, the invention features a secure design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-804, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

