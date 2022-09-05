InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe & Secure Way to Hold Pipe for Cutting (CLR-139)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an apprentice, I needed a better way to secure and hold a length of pipe for cutting," said an inventor, from Countryside, Ill., "so I invented the PIPE SADDLE. My design would eliminate the need to hold the pipe across your leg or in the air and it enables you to make clean, accurate cuts."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a secure way to hold a length of pipe for cutting. In doing so, it prevents the pipe from shifting or moving. As a result, it increases safety and efficiency and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for laborers, tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLR-139, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp