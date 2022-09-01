Product Launch of BLUETTI AC500 is All Set

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a market leader in the global portable power station market, BLUETTI will officially unveil its brand new model AC500 at 7:00 AM, Sep. 1 PDT. Being a successor of the AC300 solar generator, AC500 is also 100% modular without any built-in batteries. So the B300 will also be launched as an expansion battery pack.

Highlights at a Glance

100% modular and expandable, overall capacity up to 18,432Wh;

Compatible with either B300 or B300S expansion battery pack;

5,000W AC pure sine wave inverter (10,000W surge);

Multiple ways to charge, and dual charging is also supported;

3000W solar input, 8000W input rate by dual charging;

Easily monitor and control with BLUETTI App

A solar generator with massive capacity usually comes in a great size. However, the modular design can significantly reduce the overall size and weight of AC500, while increasing the flexibility to carry each battery pack to customize the capacity to satisfy every need and situation.

BLUETTI also values existing customers a lot. Those who purchased AC300 before don't have to buy B300S to pair with AC500 since B300 can also do the same job.

Blazing Fast Recharging, Ready to Takeoff

BLUETTI is dedicated to building a future with renewable energy and providing a budget-saving solution to go solar. AC500 is equipped with a matchless MPPT solar inverter, allowing for 3000W maximum solar input, which is highly competitive in the market. It's surely no surprise that recharging it from 0 to 80% SOC by prime sunshine only takes about 1.5 hours. Where there's sunlight, there's unlimited power supply.

For an AC500+2*B300S combo, dual recharging via AC and solar simultaneously can achieve up to 8000W input rate (require at least 2*B300S), fully recharge the battery packs at lightning speed (0 to 80% within ONE HOUR). It's time to bid farewell to the antique gasoline generators that produce toxic fumes and annoying noise.

Temperature Adaptive, Performance Impressive

BLUETTI always adopts state-of-the-art technologies and brings forth new ideas to level up user experience. Power stations aren't responsive enough especially on freezing days. Now with Temperature Adaptive Function, B300S will automatically heat up to above 0℃ when the ambient temperature is -20℃ and ensure it can work smoothly as usual.

PV400 Solar Panel Takes PV Charging to The Next Level

It's exciting to hear that BLUETTI will also launch an upgraded solar panel PV400 with innovative double-glazed technology, which will surely boost the solar input rate to higher efficiency. A BLUETTI Spokesperson said, "As this solar panel is in its initial test phase, we don't have additional details to share on the record at this moment."

Availability and Price

AC500+B300S combo and PV400 solar panel are going to be released on Indiegogo at 7:00 AM, Sep. 1 PDT. As for the pricing, BLUETTI puts out a massive debut discount for the combo AC500+B300S at only $2999 .

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/ .

