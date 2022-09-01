Neiman Marcus Group's Geoffroy van Raemdonck and Katie Anderson to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference, Piper Sandler Technology and Consumer Growth Frontiers Conference

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) today announced Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, and Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Global Retailing Conference on Sept. 7, in New York City. They will participate in a fireside chat set to begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will be viewable live or by replay here.

(PRNewsfoto/The Neiman Marcus Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

They will also speak at the Piper Sandler Technology and Consumer Growth Frontiers Conference on Sept. 14, in Nashville, Tenn. The presentation is set to begin at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET. The webcast will be viewable live or by replay here.

About Neiman Marcus Group

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Holding Company, Inc.