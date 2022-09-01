HORMEL FOODS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND REVISES FULL YEAR SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

The company delivers its seventh consecutive quarter of record sales and fourth consecutive quarter of earnings growth
AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.
- Record net sales of $3.0 billion, up 6%; organic net sales1 up 3%
- Operating income of $291 million, up 40%; up 17% compared to adjusted operating income1 of $248 million last year
- Operating margin of 9.6%, compared to 7.2% last year and compared to adjusted operating margin1 of 8.7% last year
- Pretax earnings of $290 million, up 42%; up 18% compared to adjusted pretax earnings1 of $245 million last year
- Effective tax rate of 24.5%, compared to 13.3% last year
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.40, up 25%; up 3% compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $0.39 last year
- Cash flow from operations of $186 million, up 143%
"We delivered another quarter of record sales and double-digit operating income growth," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "In the current environment, delivering seven straight quarters of record sales and four consecutive quarters of earnings growth is a notable achievement and speaks to the effectiveness of our strategy and the importance of our brands in uncertain times. Our team's execution played a pivotal role in our growth this quarter, as together, we overcame significant challenges, including continued broad-based inflationary pressures, persistent upstream and downstream supply chain disruptions, limited turkey supply, and impacts in China from COVID-related restrictions and temporary plant shutdowns."
"We continued to benefit from our balanced business model during the quarter, led by outstanding contributions from Jennie-O Turkey Store and Refrigerated Foods," Snee said. "The Jennie-O Turkey Store segment significantly outperformed our profit expectations for the quarter as the team managed limited turkey supply effectively and maximized operational performance. Refrigerated Foods delivered double-digit, value-added earnings growth on retail and foodservice items, more than offsetting lower commodity profitability. Similar to last quarter, impressive performance from these businesses helped mitigate higher input and supply chain costs across all segments. Earnings growth was also supported by the Planters® snack nuts business, which continues to meet our expectations."
"Our brands remain healthy, continue to generate growth and are responding well to pricing actions," Snee said. "Consumers and operators continued to engage with our brands due to their value, convenience and versatility. The team drove volume, sales and share2 gains at retail for brands such as SKIPPY®, Hormel® Gatherings®, Hormel® chili, Dinty Moore® and Mary Kitchen®. Likewise, demand for our foodservice products was strong, as operators again turned to our items to help mitigate labor pressures and diversify menu offerings. Value-added products such as our premium bacon and sausage, sliced meats and our line of premium prepared proteins performed exceptionally well this quarter. Our strategy of building a portfolio with both premium and value offerings continued to serve us well as macroeconomic conditions pressure some of our customers, consumers and operators. Our teams remain keenly focused on the long-term needs of the business, our strategic priorities and protecting the equity of our leading brands."
"From a top-line and bottom-line perspective, the business remains healthy as we continue to navigate some of the most difficult operating conditions in the company's 130-year history," Snee said. "We are confident in our ability to exceed our previous sales guidance due to strong demand for our foodservice and center store grocery brands, higher turkey markets and the pricing actions we have taken across the portfolio. Our long-term strategy to meet consumers where they want to eat, with a broad portfolio of products, has been crucial to our growth in the current environment."
"We expect elevated cost inflation to persist, primarily related to operations, logistics and raw material inputs," Snee said. "As a result, we are revising our full year earnings guidance range. We view the majority of the escalated cost pressures we are currently absorbing as transient and likely to subside over the coming quarters. We will continue to leverage our balanced business model and experienced management team as we navigate these difficult business conditions."
Fiscal 2022 Outlook
Previous
Updated
Net Sales Guidance (in billions)
$11.7 - $12.5
$12.2 - $12.8
Diluted Earnings per Share Guidance
$1.87 - $1.97
$1.78 - $1.85
"We recently announced the next step in our strategic evolution, our Go Forward (GoFWD) initiative," Snee said. "We will be organizing our business into three empowered segments to support our six strategic priorities, better align our business to the needs of our customers, consumers and operators, and drive sustainable long-term growth. Our new operating model is a culmination of our recent strategic actions, which included numerous portfolio-building acquisitions, such as the Planters® snack nuts business, the creation of One Supply Chain, the modernization of our technology and e-commerce capabilities, and most recently, our transformational efforts at Jennie-O Turkey Store. This new structure will create a more aligned organization that is accountable, nimble and focused on creating the Hormel Foods of the future."
The company is transitioning to three operating segments – Retail, Foodservice and International – and will begin operating under the new model on Oct. 31, 2022. Earnings will be reported under this structure beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The three new segments will continue to be supported by the company's One Supply Chain team and corporate functions. Additionally, the company will be standing up a Brand Fuel center of excellence, which will house enterprisewide brand management expertise, marketing support, insights-led innovation and analytical capabilities to further enable data-driven decisions. This center will also incorporate the digital experience group, the company's e-commerce and digital content team that leads the company's brands and businesses in the virtual marketplace.
Coinciding with the announcement of the new operating model, the company disclosed the following senior leadership appointments:
- The company's largest segment – Retail – will be led by Deanna Brady, as executive vice president of Retail. Brady currently oversees the company's Refrigerated Foods segment.
- The Foodservice segment will be led by Mark Ourada, group vice president of Foodservice.
- Swen Neufeldt will continue to lead the company's international business as group vice president, president of Hormel Foods International Corporation.
"Our balanced model, strategic investments and experienced management team have served us well in the past and will be key to our success in the coming years," Snee said. "Under the leadership of Deanna, Mark and Swen, we expect to drive sustainable growth in line with our long-term growth goals. Each of these leaders has over 25 years of experience with the company and proven reputations for delivering results. I could not be more excited for the future of our company."
Changes to the company's operating segments have no impact on historical consolidated results of operations, financial position or cash flows. Recast financial information will be provided during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 to aid in comparability to historical financial data.
Demand across the company's U.S. channels remained elevated for center store items at retail and value-added foodservice products. The company benefited from pricing actions to offset inflationary pressures across many categories and contributions from the Planters® snack nuts business. Sales for the international channel declined, primarily due to lower export sales.
Net Sales Percent Change (%)
Third Quarter
Year to Date
U.S. Retail
4
12
U.S. Foodservice
14
30
International
(13)
(6)
Total
6
16
- Volume down 18%; organic volume1 down 19%
- Net sales up 2%; organic net sales1 up 1%
- Segment profit up 16%
Net sales increased due to continued strong results from the foodservice businesses, growth from many retail products, strategic pricing actions across the portfolio and the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business in the convenience channel. Retail products such as Applegate® natural and organic meats, Hormel® Gatherings® party trays, Hormel® Natural Choice® sliced meats, Hormel® Square TableTM entrees and Lloyd's® barbeque grew volume and sales for the quarter. Foodservice growth was driven by elevated demand for brands such as Austin Blues®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Hormel® Bacon 1TM, Café H® and Old Smokehouse®. Consistent with the company's long-term strategy to better align resources to value-added growth, the overall decline in volume was due primarily to lower commodity sales resulting from the company's new pork supply agreement. Segment profit growth was driven by strong results from the value-added businesses, more than offsetting higher operational and logistics costs, and lower commodity profitability.
- Volume up 15%; organic volume1 up 8%
- Net sales up 25%; organic net sales1 up 13%
- Segment profit down 5%
Volume and sales increased significantly, led by strong demand across the nut butters, Mexican and simple meals portfolios, and from the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business. Organic sales gains were led by products such as SKIPPY® spreads, WHOLLY® Guacamole, Hormel® chili, Dinty Moore® beef stew and Mary Kitchen® hash, in addition to strategic pricing actions. Segment profit declined due to the impact from continued inflationary pressures and lower results from MegaMex.
- Volume down 20%
- Net sales down 8%
- Segment profit up 537%
As anticipated, volume and sales declined as a result of the supply impacts on the company's vertically integrated supply chain from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Foodservice and whole-bird sales increased due to favorable pricing, partially offsetting lower commodity and retail sales. Higher commodity prices and foodservice sales drove the substantial improvement in segment profit.
- Volume down 11%; organic volume1 down 12%
- Net sales down 5%; organic net sales1 down 6%
- Segment profit down 9%
Higher global sales of SPAM® luncheon meat and improved results in Brazil did not overcome an overall decline in export sales and lower sales in China. Export volumes declined as a result of current export logistics challenges and lower commodity sales due to the company's new pork supply agreement. Sales in China were negatively affected by COVID-related restrictions and temporary plant shutdowns. Profit growth in China, due primarily to lower pork input costs, did not offset the impact of lower export sales.
- Advertising spend was $37 million, compared to $31 million in the prior year.
- The effective tax rate was 24.5%, compared to 13.3% for the previous year. Last year's rate reflected the benefit from a large volume of stock option exercises and a one-time foreign tax benefit. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 is expected to be between 20.5% and 22.5%.
- Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $61 million, compared to $54 million last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2022 is $310 million.
- Depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter was $65 million, compared to $59 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $250 million.
A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CDT on Sept. 1, 2022. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 and providing the access code 7805268. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CDT, Sept. 1, 2022, and will remain on the website for one year.
Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
1Organic net sales, organic volume, adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these to comparable GAAP measures following the end notes.
2IRI volume and sales for 13 weeks ending 7/10/2022 - Multi-Outlet
The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted pretax earnings, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of the acquisition-related expenses and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. The tax impact was calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the expenses and accounting adjustments were incurred.
The non-GAAP adjusted financial measures of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impact of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business (June 2021) in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, and International & Other segments.
The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, because they are the measures used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In thousands, except per share amounts
ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
Quarter Ended
July 31, 2022
July 25, 2021
Reported
GAAP
Reported
GAAP
Acquisition Costs
Non-GAAP
Non-
% Change
Net Sales
$ 3,034,414
$ 2,863,670
$ —
$ 2,863,670
6.0
Cost of Products Sold
2,528,364
2,440,322
(12,900)
2,427,422
4.2
Gross Profit
506,049
423,348
12,900
436,248
16.0
Selling, General and Administrative
222,147
226,284
(27,462)
198,822
11.7
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
7,138
10,420
—
10,420
(31.5)
Operating Income
291,040
207,484
40,362
247,846
17.4
Interest and Investment Income (Expense)
14,411
8,457
—
8,457
70.4
Interest Expense
15,615
11,703
—
11,703
33.4
Earnings Before Income Taxes
289,836
204,238
40,362
244,600
18.5
Provision for Income Taxes
71,010
27,164
5,368
32,532
118.3
Net Earnings
218,826
177,074
34,994
212,068
3.2
Less: Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(89)
157
—
157
(156.6)
Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation
$ 218,915
$ 176,917
$ 34,994
$ 211,911
3.3
Diluted Net Earnings Per Share
$ 0.40
$ 0.32
$ 0.06
$ 0.39
2.6
Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)
9.6
7.2
8.7
Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2022
July 25, 2021
Reported
GAAP
Reported
GAAP
Acquisition Costs
Non-GAAP
Non-
% Change
Net Sales
$ 9,175,331
$ 7,931,438
$ —
$ 7,931,438
15.7
Cost of Products Sold
7,577,062
6,581,613
(12,900)
6,568,713
15.4
Gross Profit
1,598,269
1,349,825
12,900
1,362,725
17.3
Selling, General and Administrative
672,777
622,630
(30,303)
592,327
13.6
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
19,951
37,722
—
37,722
(47.1)
Operating Income
945,443
764,917
43,203
808,120
17.0
Interest and Investment Income (Expense)
20,078
36,740
—
36,740
(45.3)
Interest Expense
44,913
27,718
—
27,718
62.0
Earnings Before Income Taxes
920,608
773,940
43,203
817,143
12.7
Provision for Income Taxes
200,393
146,549
5,975
152,524
31.4
Net Earnings
720,215
627,390
37,228
664,618
8.4
Less: Net Earnings Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
112
290
—
290
(61.4)
Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation
$ 720,103
$ 627,101
$ 37,228
$ 664,329
8.4
Diluted Net Earnings Per Share
$ 1.31
$ 1.15
$ 0.06
$ 1.21
8.3
Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)
10.3
9.6
10.2
ORGANIC VOLUME AND NET SALES (NON-GAAP)
Quarter Ended
July 31, 2022
July 25, 2021
Volume (lbs.)
Reported
GAAP
Acquisitions
Organic
(Non-GAAP)
Reported
GAAP
Non-GAAP
% Change
Grocery Products
366,609
(20,825)
345,785
319,216
8.3
Refrigerated Foods
484,271
(3,946)
480,325
591,143
(18.7)
Jennie-O Turkey Store
149,931
—
149,931
187,220
(19.9)
International & Other
73,797
(561)
73,236
83,055
(11.8)
Total
1,074,609
(25,332)
1,049,277
1,180,634
(11.1)
Net Sales
Grocery Products
$ 869,802
$ (78,202)
$ 791,600
$ 698,584
13.3
Refrigerated Foods
1,660,257
(14,968)
1,645,289
1,624,641
1.3
Jennie-O Turkey Store
323,796
—
323,796
350,897
(7.7)
International & Other
180,559
(1,557)
179,002
189,548
(5.6)
Total
$ 3,034,414
$ (94,727)
$ 2,939,687
$ 2,863,670
2.7
Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2022
July 25, 2021
Volume (lbs.)
Reported
GAAP
Acquisitions
Organic
(Non-GAAP)
Reported
GAAP
Non-GAAP
% Change
Grocery Products
1,111,288
(138,187)
973,101
937,345
3.8
Refrigerated Foods
1,574,499
(22,128)
1,552,372
1,779,729
(12.8)
Jennie-O Turkey Store
540,039
—
540,039
583,413
(7.4)
International & Other
217,853
(3,503)
214,350
252,801
(15.2)
Total
3,443,679
(163,817)
3,279,862
3,553,288
(7.7)
Net Sales
Grocery Products
$ 2,598,964
$ (514,709)
$ 2,084,256
$ 1,904,415
9.4
Refrigerated Foods
4,932,070
(80,980)
4,851,090
4,445,099
9.1
Jennie-O Turkey Store
1,115,554
—
1,115,554
1,035,397
7.7
International & Other
528,743
(9,877)
518,865
546,528
(5.1)
Total
$ 9,175,331
$ (605,565)
$ 8,569,765
$ 7,931,438
8.0
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
SEGMENT DATA
In thousands
Unaudited
Quarter Ended
July 31, 2022
July 25, 2021
% Change
Net Sales
Grocery Products
$ 869,802
$ 698,584
24.5
Refrigerated Foods
1,660,257
1,624,641
2.2
Jennie-O Turkey Store
323,796
350,897
(7.7)
International & Other
180,559
189,548
(4.7)
Total
$ 3,034,414
$ 2,863,670
6.0
Segment Profit
Grocery Products
$ 76,478
$ 80,791
(5.3)
Refrigerated Foods
177,109
153,216
15.6
Jennie-O Turkey Store
37,433
5,874
537.3
International & Other
25,334
27,915
(9.2)
Total Segment Profit
316,354
267,796
18.1
Net Unallocated Expense
26,429
63,715
(58.5)
Noncontrolling Interest
(89)
157
(156.7)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$ 289,836
$ 204,238
41.9
Nine Months Ended
July 31, 2022
July 25, 2021
% Change
Net Sales
Grocery Products
$ 2,598,964
$ 1,904,415
36.5
Refrigerated Foods
4,932,070
4,445,099
11.0
Jennie-O Turkey Store
1,115,554
1,035,397
7.7
International & Other
528,743
546,528
(3.3)
Total
$ 9,175,331
$ 7,931,438
15.7
Segment Profit
Grocery Products
$ 265,263
$ 270,963
(2.1)
Refrigerated Foods
517,993
467,740
10.7
Jennie-O Turkey Store
142,969
45,514
214.1
International & Other
75,071
84,600
(11.3)
Total Segment Profit
1,001,295
868,817
15.2
Net Unallocated Expense
80,799
95,166
(15.1)
Noncontrolling Interest
112
290
(61.4)
Earnings Before Income Taxes
$ 920,608
$ 773,940
19.0
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
In thousands, except per share amounts
Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 25,
July 31,
July 25,
Net Sales
$ 3,034,414
$ 2,863,670
$ 9,175,331
$ 7,931,438
Cost of Products Sold
2,528,364
2,440,322
7,577,062
6,581,613
Gross Profit
506,049
423,348
1,598,269
1,349,825
Selling, General and Administrative
222,147
226,284
672,777
622,630
Equity in Earnings of Affiliates
7,138
10,420
19,951
37,722
Operating Income
291,040
207,484
945,443
764,917
Interest and Investment Income
14,411
8,457
20,078
36,740
Interest Expense
15,615
11,703
44,913
27,718
Earnings Before Income Taxes
289,836
204,238
920,608
773,940
Provision for Income Taxes
71,010
27,164
200,393
146,549
Effective Tax Rate
24.5 %
13.3 %
21.8 %
18.9 %
Net Earnings
218,826
177,074
720,215
627,390
Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
(89)
157
112
290
Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation
$ 218,915
$ 176,917
$ 720,103
$ 627,101
Net Earnings Per Share
Basic
$ 0.40
$ 0.33
$ 1.32
$ 1.16
Diluted
$ 0.40
$ 0.32
$ 1.31
$ 1.15
Weighted-average Shares Outstanding
Basic
546,077
541,746
544,486
540,618
Diluted
550,167
548,072
549,377
547,684
Dividends Declared per Share
$ 0.2600
$ 0.2450
$ 0.7800
$ 0.7350
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
In thousands
Unaudited
July 31, 2022
October 31,
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 850,344
$ 613,530
Short-term Marketable Securities
18,314
21,162
Accounts Receivable
802,850
895,719
Inventories
1,679,179
1,369,198
Taxes Receivable
7,733
8,293
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
45,063
39,914
Total Current Assets
3,403,484
2,947,816
Goodwill
4,929,337
4,929,102
Other Intangibles
1,808,235
1,822,273
Pension Assets
311,157
289,096
Investments In and Receivables from Affiliates
277,727
299,019
Other Assets
292,412
299,907
Net Property, Plant and Equipment
2,118,067
2,109,117
Total Assets
$ 13,140,418
$ 12,696,329
Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$ 799,202
$ 844,502
Accrued Marketing Expenses
131,495
114,746
Employee Related Expenses
248,551
269,327
Taxes Payable
64,311
23,520
Interest and Dividends Payable
167,534
154,803
Current Maturities of Long-term Debt
8,807
8,756
Total Current Liabilities
1,419,899
1,415,654
Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities
3,294,287
3,315,147
Pension and Post-retirement Benefits
551,458
546,362
Other Long-term Liabilities
153,773
162,623
Deferred Income Taxes
354,053
278,183
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(282,574)
(277,269)
Other Shareholders' Investment
7,649,522
7,255,630
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment
$ 13,140,418
$ 12,696,329
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
In thousands
Unaudited
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
July 31,
July 25,
July 31,
July 25,
Operating Activities
Net Earnings
$ 218,826
$ 177,074
$ 720,215
$ 627,390
Depreciation and Amortization
65,132
59,183
191,568
162,490
Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital
(169,800)
(160,219)
(270,282)
(350,602)
Other
71,887
489
121,656
(1,491)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
186,046
76,527
763,157
437,786
Investing Activities
Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities
5,664
(583)
1,296
(1,304)
Acquisitions of Businesses/Intangibles
—
(3,396,246)
—
(3,396,246)
Net Purchases of Property and Equipment
(60,360)
(53,560)
(188,140)
(137,451)
Other
8,681
7,325
15,017
4,683
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities
(46,016)
(3,443,064)
(171,827)
(3,530,320)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from Long-term Debt
—
2,276,292
—
2,276,292
Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases
(1,474)
(2,175)
(6,498)
(256,535)
Dividends Paid on Common Stock
(141,860)
(132,419)
(415,923)
(390,206)
Share Repurchase
—
—
—
(9,653)
Other
2,872
30,666
77,958
44,007
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
(140,462)
2,172,364
(344,463)
1,663,905
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(10,943)
1,003
(10,054)
5,683
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(11,375)
(1,193,170)
236,814
(1,422,946)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year
861,719
1,484,533
613,530
1,714,309
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter
$ 850,344
$ 291,363
$ 850,344
$ 291,363
INVESTOR CONTACT:
David Dahlstrom
(507) 437-5248
ir@hormel.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Media Relations
(507) 437-5345
media@hormel.com
