ADPma Expands Management Team with New VP of Business Development

PINEY FLATS, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADPma announced today that Jeff Sabo has been appointed as Vice President of Business Development.

ADPma is experiencing continued global business momentum for its precision propriety aircraft parts. "I am excited to have an aviation aftermarket industry executive like Jeff joining our leadership team as VP of Business Development. Especially this year while recovery maintains an upward trajectory and with ADPma's continued release of new solutions and services, timing couldn't be better for us to add another leader to the team to support our global growth and community objectives," said President of ADPma Yusuf Muhammad.

ADPma is a leading OEM and FAA-PMA aftermarket supplier of precision proprietary aircraft parts to the global commercial aviation and defense sectors, and Jeff will utilize his background as a leading aviation executive to develop new products and redefine the aftermarket experience for airlines and MROs around the world. Jeff joins ADPma from ITS where he served as VP of Supply Chain with a focus on analytics. Prior to ITS, Jeff was Senior Vice President of Technical Solutions at UAM. "I am honored to join ADPma and excited to build on the company's solid roster of existing customers," said Sabo. "I also look forward to collaborating with the company's talented team to unlock strategic partnerships aimed at solving for customers' ever-evolving needs, while also driving business performance for ADPma."

"Jeff shares our values and focus on innovation, and his A&P certification and technical background offers a valuable perspective in driving business strategy. He has shown himself to be a world-class leader in his previous roles with un-paralleled attention to deadline performance and exacting standards." Muhammad continued. "I'm excited to have him join the team, and I'm looking forward to the growth and drive he brings to ADPma."

ADPma is a leading aerospace engineering company specializing in the design, qualification, certification, manufacturing, and sale of proprietary aircraft parts to the global commercial aviation and defense sectors of the industry as an OEM and aftermarket supplier. We have a well-established and hard-earned reputation for engineering excellence, manufacturing expertise and outstanding customer support. We focus on solving customers' unique and challenging pain-points to enable safe, reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective flight worldwide. Now with the support of new ownership, we are driving unprecedented levels of value for our customers throughout the aviation industry. Learn more at www.adpma.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ADPma