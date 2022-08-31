SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a leading national disability insurance provider for healthcare professionals, today announced Mindy Ward, DO, a doctor of internal medicine with the Intercoastal Medical Group in Sarasota, Florida as the winner of its annual Dale Brunken Annual Student Loan Repayment Award.

Dr. Mindy Ward (PRNewswire)

MGIS Honors Mindy Ward, DO, as 2022 Dale Brunken Annual Student Loan Repayment Award Winner

"Being a working mother is hard enough, but Dr. Ward has taken it to a new level and I am in absolute awe of her grace and dedication." Says Taylor Collins, President of Professional Benefits/Benefits & Planning Inc., who nominated Dr. Ward for the award. "When her husband had a stroke in his mid-thirties, she was thrust into the role as the only bread earner for their family. She finished school at Kansas City University College of Medicine with a Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine and continued on to the Florida State University College of Medicine Internal Medicine Residency Program. I believe Dr. Ward will serve our community and do wonderful things."

Now in its fourth year, the Dale Brunken Annual Student Loan Repayment Award is named for the man who founded MGIS over 50 years ago to serve the disability insurance needs of healthcare professionals. Jeff Brunken, his son, took over as president 30 years ago and today leads MGIS as a national innovator within the $19 billion disability insurance industry. The award provides a $15,000 payment to the winner to go towards repaying student loan debt.

"Taylor interacts with many great physicians, so I was absolutely honored to be her nominee." Dr. Ward explained. "I chose to go into primary care, so it's unclear how long it will take me to recover the investment in my education. One of my children is a high school freshman preparing for college, so repaying some of my loans so I can focus on saving for his education costs is helpful, and I am very grateful."

"It's rewarding for all of us at MGIS to recognize deserving health care professionals like Dr. Ward," says Jeff Brunken, president of MGIS. "We are proud to be able to do it. This program is a way for me to honor my father's legacy and give back to the people who work so hard every day to serve others."

The Dale Brunken Annual Student Loan Repayment Award provides relief to hard-working healthcare professionals in debt due to their professional education. According to the most recent data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, 73% of all medical school graduates hold student loan debt, and the average amount is $200,000. Many of these healthcare professionals carry debt for years or even decades while they work.

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for healthcare professionals. We partner with highly rated insurers and focus on disability and life insurance for practices of all sizes, types, and medical specialties. Insurance policies managed by MGIS are backed by members of the Sun Life group that are insurance companies and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's. We work exclusively through select brokers and insurance advisers. MGIS affiliated companies provide MGIS services: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY).

The MGIS Companies, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MGIS