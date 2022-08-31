Lupus Foundation of America and Lupus Canada Award Grant for Critical Study Examining Platelet Biology as a Potential Lupus Treatment Pathway

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lupus Foundation of America and Lupus Canada are proud to announce that the 2022 Lupus Canada Catalyst Award has been awarded to Éric Boilard, PhD, Professor at Université Laval in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology and researcher at Centre de Recherche du CHU de Québec, for his study examining the role of platelets in lupus.

Dr. Boilard will be examining megakaryocytes, giant cells located in bones and lungs that produce platelets. Studies have shown that platelets can aggravate lupus by producing molecules that promote inflammation and plug blood vessels, a process known as thrombosis. In Dr. Boilard's study, he will study megakaryocytes to determine whether there are defects in these cells that subsequently promote the production of platelets that activate the immune system in lupus. The findings from his study could uncover new pathways that impact lupus classification criteria and treatment.

"Intriguing new research findings have shown that megakaryocytes may contribute to immunity, which is why it's critical for us to further understand these cells and how they may impact lupus," shared Dr. Boilard. "The Lupus Canada Catalyst Award from the Lupus Foundation of America and Lupus Canada is providing a unique opportunity to study this important area and utilize emerging new technologies to analyze these cells that hold potential promise for new lupus treatment pathways."

The Lupus Canada Catalyst Award supports and provides funding for one year to Canadian researchers at any stage in their career as they embark on innovative research projects that can advance the lupus field and significantly impact the lives of people with lupus.

"Through our partnership with Lupus Canada we have been able to support even more researchers studying important new frontiers in lupus research," said Stevan W. Gibson, president and CEO, Lupus Foundation of America. "Dr. Boilard's study on platelet impact in lupus and other important studies like this have the potential to change our approaches to lupus classification, treatment and improve the lives of people impacted by lupus."

"The Lupus Canada Catalyst Grant, in partnership with the Lupus Foundation of America, illustrates our commitment to investing in Canadian researchers who are focused in the area of discoid or systematic lupus erythematosus (SLE). We are proud to fund innovative lupus research projects that have the potential to significantly advance the field or impact the lives of people with lupus," shared Malcolm Gilroy, Volunteer President, Lupus Canada.

