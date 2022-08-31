Crowe named one of PEOPLE magazine's 100 Companies that Care®

To further demonstrate support for its communities and employee stewardship, Crowe commits an additional $1.16M to allow each employee to donate to a charity of their choosing

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP , a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, has been named one of PEOPLE magazine's 2022 Companies that Care list. This list celebrates the top 100 companies in the U.S. that demonstrate outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.

The PEOPLE Companies that Care list is based on confidential feedback from more than 1 million survey responses from employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. It enables people to evaluate their organization's culture and impact on its community.

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a company that cares based on feedback provided by our employees," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "At Crowe, we are deeply committed to living our values and purpose, and our culture is centered around working together to shape a better tomorrow for our colleagues, clients and communities. Receiving this recognition is affirmation that our people feel good about the impact the firm has on them and their families, as well as the communities where we live and work – and we are committed to increasing our impact in as many ways as we can."

Being identified as a company that cares demonstrates the positive culture and deep commitment Crowe has to the well-being of its people and communities. To further reflect that commitment and to celebrate the firm's recognition on the list, Crowe is committing more than $1.16 million to provide each employee the opportunity to direct a monetary donation to the nonprofit of their choice. This campaign builds on the "Crowe Gives Back Bucks" initiative launched last year, which totaled over $1.1 million in donations – including matching donations from Crowe partners – to more than 2,000 charitable organizations.

"We view well-being holistically, including allowing our people to have a meaningful impact in their communities and to support the causes they are most passionate about," said Brenda Torres, Crowe COO. "At Crowe, we firmly believe we have an obligation to be good stewards and agents for positive change – and that includes our people, their families, our clients and our communities."

Crowe provides a variety of community programs, resources and ESG goals that support sustainable stewardship and positive impact in its communities, including the Crowe Foundation, employee volunteer investment program, firmwide volunteering program and many more. Through these efforts, Crowe and its employees contributed more than $3 million in charitable giving and sponsored programs, and Crowe personnel recorded more than 18,200 volunteer hours in fiscal year 2022.

