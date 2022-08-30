JURUPA VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California based food-grade warehousing and 3PL service provider, West Coast Cold Storage, has recently attained Safe Quality Foods (SQF) certification for their new state-of-the-art facility. The woman-owned 124,000 Sq. Ft. cold storage facility earned the certification by completing the rigorous SQF auditing process within just six months of starting operations and received an outstanding score of 97 out of 100 in their first audit.

West Coast Cold Storage Grand Opening in Southern California (PRNewswire)

New Southern California cold storage facility earns Safe Quality Foods (SQF) certification in first 6 months of business

The certification, administered by the Food Marketing Institute and recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) is a meticulous food safety management system that allows food quality control systems to be verified and validated throughout the food supply chain. SQF is recognized by regulatory agencies around the world as the quality standard for food safety.

"Acquiring this certification was an important milestone." Stated West Coast Cold Storage's General Manager, Ricardo Rios, who went on to say, "To be SQF certified should give WCCS customers tremendous confidence that our new facility is capable of maintaining the highest levels of operational practices to meet both customer and regulatory requirements."

The facility features 70,000 Sq. Ft. of frozen space and 50,000 Sq. Ft. of refrigerated cooler space with more than 22,000 pallet positions and 19 refrigerated dock doors. WCCS is centrally located in a critical transportation corridor in Southern California with easy access to the port of Long Beach and the I-10, I-215, I-15 and CA-60 freeways. Since opening its doors in February of 2022, the facility has been filling rapidly with customers delivering food quality products throughout the region.

West Coast Cold Storage's Managing Partner, Shannon Welch, added, "Achieving this certification in our first months of operation is an impressive accomplishment for our team. It speaks volumes to the dedication and hard work everyone puts forth daily to ensure our customer's products are handled with care and stored in clean, food safe environments."

West Coast Cold Storage partnered with design-build general contractor ARCO National Construction for the design and construction of the facility.

About West Coast Cold Storage

West Coast Cold Storage is a privately owned and operated food-grade warehousing and 3PL services provider in Southern California. With a focus on customer service, the company offers flexible, customized cold storage solutions that cater to customers' specific needs. The founders of West Coast Cold Storage have more than 20 years of experience in cold storage, logistics, and warehousing. For more information, visit www.wccoldstorage.com.

Contact: Shannon Welch, Managing Director, West Coast Cold Storage

Phone: 949-295-2676

Email: shannon@wccoldstorage.com

Web: www.wccoldstorage.com

West Coast Cold Storage Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ARCO National Construction