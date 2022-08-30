Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Citi's 17 th Annual BioPharma Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022

A live webcast and additional information about each fireside chat can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours of each event.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry leading cardiovascular and neurological franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully integrated biotechnology company.

To learn more about Ionis, visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on Twitter @ionispharma

