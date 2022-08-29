UFC GYM® and UFC FIT® to Host Global "Ultimate Fitness Challenge" to Determine the Best in Strength, Power and Endurance

Ultimate Fitness Challenge goes global for the first time, allowing members from around the world to compete to be named fittest male, female and team members

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC GYM®, the first major brand extension of UFC®, and UFC FIT® have announced that its annual "Ultimate Fitness Challenge," will test strength, power and endurance from members across the globe. The challenge will name the most fit male, female and team members of UFC GYM and UFC FIT locations through a series of workouts at regional and national championships, running Saturday, Sept. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 5.

"This is the first year that we've taken the Ultimate Fitness Challenge globally, giving members from around the world the chance to take their fitness to new heights through this series of tests," said UFC GYM Chief Executive Officer Adam Sedlack. "The Ultimate Fitness Challenge provides members and the fitness community with an incentive and accountability in staying committed to one's individual goals."

UFC GYM's team of fitness experts has devised a program that utilizes strategic rounds of exercises to measure four categories: strength, stamina, power and endurance. For the first time ever, participants will compete against other club members to determine the fittest female and male club member globally. Included in the $199 registration fee, members will receive access to special Daily Ultimate Training HIIT classes to help prepare for the competitions, three personal training sessions, exclusive discounts, a customized nutrition plan and in-club prizes. Registration is open now and members may sign up at their local club. Details may vary at franchise locations.

During the regional competition, the winners crowned the fittest male and female members will advance to the national championship, where they'll compete against other regional winners. The top male and female athletes in this final competition will be crowned the Ultimate Fitness Challenge winners and take home the grand prize of $1,000.

In addition to the in-person competitions, participants will have the opportunity to virtually compete against UFC athletes and have the chance to win an additional $1,000 prize and a pair of tickets to an upcoming UFC event. Participating UFC athletes include UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell, BJ Penn, Michael "The Count" Bisping and Cub "Killer" Swanson; former UFC lightweight champion Frankie "The Answer" Edgar; UFC featherweight Ricardo Lamas; and UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad. Participants will use the revolutionary MyZone belt to track their workouts and accrue as many workout points (MEPs) as they can while competing in a MyZone MEP Challenge throughout training.

The complete schedule for the Ultimate Fitness Challenge includes:

Kickoff and Challenge HIIT Class on Saturday, Sept. 17

Challenge HIIT Class on Saturday, Sept. 24

Challenge HIIT Class on Saturday, Oct. 1

Challenge HIIT Class on Saturday, Oct. 8

Challenge HIIT Class on Saturday, Oct. 15

Local Member Championships on Saturday, Oct. 22

Global Championship on Saturday, Nov. 5

