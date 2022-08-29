Silicon Labs' Board of Directors Authorizes Additional $200 Million Share Repurchase

AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, today announced that its board of directors has increased the authorization for the repurchase of the company's common stock by $200 million. Originally announced on July 27, 2022, the stock repurchase program is now authorized for a total of $450 million.

