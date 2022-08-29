quantilope Ranks 2nd on GRIT's 2022 Top Technology Providers List for Market Research

quantilope, the Insights Automation company, appears three times in this year's GRIT Business & Innovation Report: #2 on Top Technology Providers List; #12 on Most Innovative Suppliers List; and #13 on Top Data & Analytics Provider List.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- quantilope, a leading provider of automated consumer research, has announced that it has once again been recognized as one of the world's Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers for Insights.

The rankings are part of the newly published Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation Report 2022, which surveyed more than 2,700 insights professionals worldwide. quantilope has placed 2nd on the Top Technology Providers List, 12th on the Most Innovative Suppliers list, and 13th on the Top Data & Analytics Providers List.

"quantilope is thrilled to be recognized again for our innovation and work pushing the industry forward," said Peter Aschmoneit, quantilope's CEO. "Climbing 32 spots on the Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers list since we debuted only two years ago (from 44 to 12) demonstrates the market's desire to transform from traditional market research practices towards a modern, technology enabled approach. Being named the second top provider for research technology is a testament to the great work our team has achieved over the past year."



quantilope's Insights Automation Platform connects & automates the entire consumer research process to deliver insights in as little as 48 hours. With real-time access to data & insights, quantilope's AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions are easy to use and fully customizable to deliver the highest quality of insights for all research needs.



"Our rankings in this year's GRIT report are an important acknowledgement that quantilope is making advanced consumer research more accessible. Our customers are empowered to own their market research initiatives, without a heavy reliance on more timely and costly service-based consulting engagements" explained Wanda Cadigan, SVP of Marketing at quantilope.

About quantilope: quantilope automates consumer research to unlock high quality insights with speed & ease. Our Insights Automation Platform offers AI-driven advanced quantitative and qualitative solutions to support data-driven decision making. Founded in 2014, quantilope was named one of the Top 50 most innovative suppliers for consumer research worldwide (Greenbook GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers 2022), and is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany (Deloitte Tech Fast 50, 2021). quantilope powers consumer insights in brand awareness, market segmentation, advertising testing, product concepts and pricing analysis for over 300 brands including Nestle, Pepsi, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, PBS, OMD, and more.



About the Greenbook GRIT Report: For 16 years, the annual Greenbook GRIT Business & Innovation report has reviewed the changing dynamics and macro drivers of the insights industry, as well as the role that innovation plays in its continued evolution. The 2022 GRIT report, which surveyed more than 2,700 insight professionals worldwide, is a key resource for both industry trends and as an indicator of who the top players pushing the industry forward are.

