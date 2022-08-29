Highlight Ranked As Top Market Research Provider By GreenBook's 2022 GRIT Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2021, Highlight , a next-gen in-home product testing platform, is proud to announce their debut and high ranking for three areas in GreenBook's annual GRIT (Greenbook Research Industry Trends) Report .

GreenBook, the premier marketing and thought leadership platform for the global consumer insights industry, has published the GRIT Report annually since 2011. The report has become the most comprehensive and detailed look into the global market research industry with countless brands using it as a tool when they are executing on their research.

In 2022's GRIT Report Highlight secured three top rankings in their debut on the report:

#32 in Top 50 Suppliers

Technology Provider #13

Qualitative Research Provider #12

Ethan Kellough, Chief Product Technology Officer at Highlight on the #13 Technology Provider ranking, "Highlight's inclusion on the GreenBook Grit Top Technology Provider list is testament to the fact that physical product designers, developers, and marketers have been lacking technology solutions to get them exceptional product data on tight timelines. This recognition proves that the Highlight Agile In-Home Usage Testing platform is making a massive improvement in the way physical product people get closer to their customers, and Highlight will continue to innovate new technologies that allow physical products to be developed in the same agile, customer-centric ways as digital products"

Head of Growth at Highlight, Calista Corley comments on the big wins,

We are thrilled that our fast growth and innovation in the physical product testing space has been recognized by Greenbook. Empowering brands to build better products is our passion and in the past year, we have helped brands like Nestlé and Estée Lauder experience big wins in successful new product launches as well as product refinements. This desire to drive value is what keeps the entire Highlight team laser-focused and committed to a very successful journey ahead.

About Highlight

Highlight is an agile in-home product testing platform. The turnkey, all-in-one platform handles your product research end-to-end from recruit to report, including any shipping of product. Highlight offers access to an engaged tester community, granular targeting, and live data in visualized dashboards, while cutting time to insight in half.

