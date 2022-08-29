Dynata Ranked No. 1 Most Innovative Supplier in 2022 Business & Innovation GRIT Report

Company also crowned best Data & Analytics Provider, while remaining top Field Service Provider for second straight year

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata , the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today announced the company received multiple first-place rankings in GreenBook's 2022 Business & Innovation GRIT report, considered a leading benchmark of the market research industry's top innovators. Dynata was recognized as the No. 1 overall Most Innovative Supplier. The company also earned the top spot in the Data & Analytics Providers category, after three straight top-three finishes, while retaining its first-place ranking in the Field Service Providers category.

Dynata's commitment to delivering innovative solutions consistently to clients, and its ability to meet their ever-evolving needs, has never been more important, as their pathways to growth are more complex than ever. Using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to power real-time solutions, the company enables clients to make always-on, data-driven decisions at the speed of business. Dynata's industry-leading innovation and ability to use data science across the entire marketing continuum — to uncover insights, connect data, activate campaigns and measure performance — support clients' growth at every step.

Dynata's top rankings in the "Data & Analytics Provider" and "Field Service Provider" categories validate the company's industry leadership not only in delivering high-quality, fully permissioned first-party data — comprising nearly 70 million B2B and B2C members — but also its capabilities to connect data, model and create custom audiences for campaign activation, and build unique advertising measurement solutions at scale. The quality, scale and depth of the data Dynata provides — including automated quality and anti-fraud technology solutions — form the cornerstone for precise quality insights.

"We're proud of the industry's acknowledgment not only of our commitment to excellence and innovation but also as the market leader in categories representing the core strengths of our business," said Gary S. Laben, Dynata CEO. "This recognition validates our continuous strategic transformation that positions Dynata for future success, as we remain focused on delivering industry-leading innovations to clients through the depth, breadth and quality of our data and our increasingly advanced analytics capabilities."

The annual GRIT Report's Top 50 list uses an aggregate of responses from market research suppliers, clients and insights professionals, encompassing 2,701 completed interviews globally. As a peer-based survey, GreenBook considers it a good proxy for business growth, a useful snapshot for strategic planning and a key metric used to assess a company's position in the marketplace.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com .

