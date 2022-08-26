LFA Machines Expands Presence in Ingredients Industry with Acquisition of Vivion Inc. Under Operio Group

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under their holding company Operio Group, LFA Machines , a leading global provider of products and services in the tableting and encapsulation industry, announces the acquisition of Vivion Inc. , a worldwide supplier of ingredient solutions for everyday applications. The acquisition of this company will accelerate the plan to branch out support for nutraceutical production customers across North America as well as offer a more diverse ingredient product line.

LFA Machines Acquires Vivion Inc under the holding company Operio Group (PRNewswire)

With locations in California and Canada and distribution centers along the west coast, Vivion specializes in providing quality ingredients for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics, personal care, agricultural, and industrial markets. LFA Machines, which is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is not only expanding their customer reach throughout the United States and Canada with the acquisition of Vivion, but also their product line with ingredients.

"The ultimate goal is to offer our customers a total service," said Alastair Sanderson, Chief Operating Officer of LFA Machines. "By bringing the ingredient, tooling, and machinery suppliers all in-house, we can support the customer along their entire journey."

This partnership of the technical expertise of ingredients and machinery helps customers across the industry overcome manufacturing challenges, while both companies maintain the ethos of their culture that both have focused on strengthening over time.

"We will be able to carry on the traditions of a family-owned business," said Michael Poleselli, President of Vivion Inc. "We know that the new owners will continue taking care of our team and creating value."

Sanderson agreed. "I'm personally thankful to Michael for seeing the same vision as us and allowing us to go out and execute it in the market. We hope that by bringing these two brands together, we will be able to address issues in the market, issues our customers have been experiencing, and in doing so drive innovation, growth, and business in North America."

With this new partnership, there is also an opportunity to bring two worlds together.

"I am very excited about the acquisition by LFA Machines, as it will create great synergies between both companies," Poleselli said. "With LFA Machines' expertise in tablet and capsule machines and Vivion's knowledge, innovation, and longevity in the ingredient space, we will create customer solutions for everyday applications."

"I feel the strengths of each business will complement one another whilst improving the customer experience by sharing decades of industry knowledge," said Richard Sanderson, Chief Technology Officer of LFA Machines. "We are looking forward to absorbing as much knowledge as possible from the team at Vivion and then putting our minds together to help our customers in a way no one else in the industry can."

About LFA Machines

LFA Machines, a global leader in the supplements industry, is recognized as an all-in-one provider of tableting and encapsulation of supplements and confectionery for small and mid-sized manufacturing operations. Serving customers worldwide in four countries, in 11 languages, across three complete websites with multiple currencies ( lfamachines.com , lfatabletpresses.com , lfacapsulefillers.com ), LFA features a broad assortment of products and customer support representatives. LFA Machines' customers can expect 100% genuine products that are fully traceable and certified. To help speed customers' time to market, LFA Machines hosts an extensive library of technical materials, including hundreds of technical resources, how-to videos, articles, product specifications and user manuals. LFA was founded in 2009 in the United Kingdom and today offers worldwide support to provide best-in-class service and ships from its corporate office and 65,000-square-foot distribution facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit lfamachines.com .

About Vivion Inc.

Vivion Inc. is a prominent ingredients distributor that specializes in quality products for nearly every application in the pharmaceutical, nutritional, food & beverage, cosmetics, personal care, agricultural and industrial markets. Founded in 1957, Vivion has over 60 years of experience in providing a vast, growing array of ingredient and chemical products as well as exceptional customer service and commitment to excellence. With five offices and five distribution centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oregon, Utah and Arizona, Vivion possesses a dominant presence in the US west coast and is also a proud member of the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), an international association whose members have the highest standards in environmental safety, performance, and security. For more information, visit vivioninc.com .

About Operio Group

Launched in 2022 and started from the seeds of LFA Machines and Vivion Inc., Operio Group was conceived from a simple idea: customers do not need machines or ingredients, they need solutions to make products. Operio has been set up to invest in companies that directly serve the food, beverage, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. Aiming to bring together multidisciplinary teams from different sections of the supply chain in the industries that it serves, Operio is able to not just provide products but support people through the consolidated knowledge of their brands. For more information, visit operiogroup.com .

LFA Machines Fort Worth Office (PRNewswire)

Alastair Sanderson - CEO of Operio Group (PRNewswire)

Richard Sanderson - Chairman of the Board at Operio Group (PRNewswire)

Michael Poleselli - President of Vivion (PRNewswire)

