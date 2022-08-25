Sonatus Joins Renesas R-Car Consortium to Accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle Innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonatus , a global leader in software-defined vehicle technology, today announced it has joined the Renesas R-Car Consortium . The R-Car Consortium, enables customers to quickly identify and engage with the partners whose solutions will help them to accelerate innovation and receive end-to-end development support to build advanced Connected Car & ADAS solutions.

Sonatus (PRNewsfoto/Sonatus) (PRNewswire)

"As software becomes a critical driver in automobiles, application software becomes larger and more complex, the R-Car Consortium is a certified and trusted ecosystem that enables customers to cut through information overload to select the partners and solutions that will set them up for success," said Jeffrey Chou, Co-founder and CEO of Sonatus. "Working with the R-Consortium we hope to simplify the journey for system developers to further reduce the number of development steps and costs required to bring the power of software-defined vehicle automation to market faster, while reducing complexity and cost, in the face of rapid change."

The R-Car Consortium creates a flexible and diverse collaborative environment for system developers. By bringing together system integrators, middleware/application developers, and operating system and tools vendors who are developing solutions for the Connected Car, ADAS and Gateway market, with highly reliable and technically advanced SoCs, evaluation boards and software from Renesas. A global automotive semiconductor leader, Renesas has a long history delivering reliable and innovative automotive solutions for a wide range of systems.

To learn more about Sonatus and its award-winning Digital Dynamics™ software-defined vehicle platform, please visit www.sonatus.com .

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus helps automakers build software-defined vehicles that can evolve and adapt over their entire lifetimes through code-less updates that don't require new software. Leveraging extensive software-defined and automotive expertise, the company compresses decades of digital innovation into scalable vehicle and cloud software solutions, empowering OEMs to innovate faster, reduce complexity and costs, and become more agile. Sonatus' award-winning Digital Dynamics™ platform is currently in-market in Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and will be on the road in millions more vehicles by 2023. The company has raised more than $35 million USD with world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Hyundai Motor Group's Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Detroit, MI, and Seoul, Korea.

Media Contact

Ryan Bender

Clarity PR for Sonatus

sonatus@clarity.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sonatus