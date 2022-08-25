The J.M. Smucker Co. Names Gagnesh Gupta Senior Vice President of Commodities and Procurement

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced the election of Gagnesh Gupta as Senior Vice President of Commodities and Procurement and an Officer of the Company, effective September 8, 2022. Gupta brings more than 20 years of leadership experience with global Fortune 100 companies and deep expertise in the areas of supply chain strategy, global sourcing, commodities, risk management, packaging and indirect procurement.

In this role, Gupta will oversee the company's procurement function, supporting the organization's ability to continue to efficiently source necessary ingredients and materials to deliver products across its portfolio. He will succeed Dan Nowicki, who will retire from the Company in October.

"The efforts of our Commodities and Procurement teams have been instrumental to our success in a dynamic environment, and we are thrilled to have Gagnesh's leadership to ensure we maintain this high-level of performance," said John Brase, Chief Operating Officer. "In addition to his impressive expertise, Gagnesh has a proven track record of building motivated, high-performing teams and nurturing key relationships with external partners. I am excited for the contributions I know he will make in support of our business and culture.

I would also like to take this opportunity on behalf of our entire organization to share our appreciation to Dan Nowicki. Dan's innumerable contributions over his more than 20 years of service to the Company have played an essential role in the long-term stability of supply chain management and our success."

Gupta held previous leadership roles at The Kraft Heinz Company, Pinnacle Foods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Whirlpool Corporation and Hudson's Bay Company.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

