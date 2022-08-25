IDZ announces availability of its iOS app - now available for download on the Apple app store

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The IDZ app is the first app in IDZ's previously announced ID ecosystem, offering encrypted storage of users' files and assets linked to their ID.

"This is an important step for us in our evolution", said Joseph Bara CEO of IDZ LTD, "the IDZ app allows us to build trust in the technology behind the ID ecosystem so that users can fully own and control their data", continued Bara.

IDZ's app and ecosystem uses a zero-knowledge approach to security, using end-to-end encryption and protecting the user's privacy at all times. The app will initially allow users to:

Create a global ID to be used for secure storage of all types of assets and files

Store encrypted files (and other assets in the future)

Sync assets across multiple devices with IDZ's secure ZCLOUD storage system

Use up to 500MB of free storage space

View content on the go, both online and offline

IDZ plans to continue to expand the IDZ app with a variety of features, with its community of IDZ Ambassadors having a say in the prioritisation of roadmap features.

The IDZ app is available for download here

