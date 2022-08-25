Fifth Eye Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Eye™ , a leading provider of intuitive real-time clinical analytics, today announced the AHI System™ has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's AHI System has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Fifth Eye in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

The AHI System is FDA-cleared medical device software designed to reduce preventable adverse events by facilitating early awareness of potentially serious emerging problems – ahead of vital signs – in adult patients throughout the hospital. Additionally, the AHI System facilitates reduced lengths of stay by augmenting clinicians' judgment with objective, validated information to support timely step-down or discharge decisions.

"Hospitals are entrusted with providing care for patients. They need to know that the information that their clinicians rely on is secure and that their patients' data remains private," said Jen Baird, CEO at Fifth Eye. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "The fact that Fifth Eye has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification for the AHI System attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."

Clinicians overburdened by low staffing and increased administrative demands need help to prioritize their time. The AHI System continuously detects, trends and predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability of adult patients throughout the hospital. The AHI System has been shown to predict future episodes of instability with a median lead-time of 48 minutes ahead of vital signs in an ICU and hours earlier in lower acuity settings. Clinicians enjoy "at-a-glance" awareness of the evolving hemodynamic trajectory of monitored patients on a multi-patient screen. And that screen can be accessed by any member of the care team on any device with a web-enabled browser (e.g., phone, computer, wall monitor, etc.).

Fifth Eye Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company that develops intuitive, real-time clinical analytics based on physiologic waveforms to improve outcomes and reduce costs. The AHI System™ is the first and only FDA-cleared clinical decision support software that continuously predicts the risk of hemodynamic instability earlier than vital signs. AI-powered AHI extracts information embedded in a Lead II ECG signal alone – no manual or other inputs required. Fifth Eye's machine-learning technology is licensed from the University of Michigan. For more information, please visit www.fiftheye.com .

