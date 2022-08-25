DJI Announces Avata FPV Drone; Preorder and Learn More at B&H Photo

DJI is expanding its family of drones with the just announced DJI Avata. The Avata, an FPV (first-person view) drone, works in tandem with the new DJI Goggles 2 and DJI Motion Controller to provide a completely immersive flight experience.

DJI Avata Drone

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1719563-REG/dji_cp_fp_00000062_01_avata_drone.html

Key Features

Close-Up Filming Indoors or Outside

Ultra-Wide 4K100p Stabilized Video

Propeller Guards for Safe Flying

Up to 6.2-Mile Video Transmission Range

Downward Sensing Obstacle Avoidance

Emergency Brake & RTH Safety Features

Up to 18 Minutes of Flight Time

3 Speed Modes from 17.9 to 60.4 mph

Designed with built-in propeller guards are a safeguard―even if the Avata comes in contact with an object, it can bounce back, stay in the air, and can keep on flying. It's compact and lightweight and is great for flying with precision, even in tight indoor spaces.

The Avata is equipped with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor and supports 4K ultra-wide angle recording with an f/2.8 aperture. Together with high-grade imaging performance, it delivers exceptional visuals that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Avata also features downward binocular vision and ToF infrared sensing, for even greater safety. These sensors detect obstacles below and allow Avata to perform low-altitude or indoor flight.

The Avata features a super-wide 155° field of vision. On the software side of things, RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady help reduce camera shake to ensure smooth video capture. The new design of the Avata optimizes power efficiency and allows for a flight time of up to 18 minutes.

A number of improvements have been made to the DJI Goggles 2, which are now smaller, lighter, and equipped with a Micro-OLED screen with 100 Hz refresh rate, which means you can experience outstanding clarity and visual fidelity as you navigate the sky.

The DJI Goggles 2 also feature diopter adjustment from +2.0 D to -8.0 D for optimized viewing and comfort. With a two-hour battery life and super-fast charging speeds, you can always be ready for immersive flight. The foldable antenna and lightweight design make them easy to store, comfortable to wear, and suitable for long-term use.

With the DJI Motion Controller, intuitive flight is in your hands. Squeeze the trigger and bolt forward or turn a corner with the swivel of your wrist. The controls are easy to use and provide a totally unique way to fly. It also features an Emergency Brake button that lets you stop on a dime, and support for RTH when the battery is low or the signal is interrupted.

You'll be able to order the Avata Drone right here at B&H as a stand-alone purchase or bundled with several accessories for a complete flight experience, beginning August 25.

When you combine the Avata with the Goggles 2 and Motion Controller, flight becomes accessible to all. Experience the thrill of total immersion with unrivaled safety and control. Embrace your spontaneity and capture your surroundings with an immersive 4K ultra-wide angle.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/dji-announces-the-avata-fpv-drone

DJI Avata Drone First Look

https://youtu.be/pmjB5dnO-no

